MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WATCH: Argentina takes lead after Martinez scores in extra time in Copa America final

Argentina took the lead in the Copa America 2024 final when Lautaro Martinez found the net in the 112nd minute against Colombia at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday.

Published : Jul 15, 2024 09:32 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Argentine players celebrate after Lautaro Martinez scored after coming off the bench in their Copa America 2024 final against Colombia.
Argentine players celebrate after Lautaro Martinez scored after coming off the bench in their Copa America 2024 final against Colombia. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Argentine players celebrate after Lautaro Martinez scored after coming off the bench in their Copa America 2024 final against Colombia. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. WATCH: Argentina takes lead after Martinez scores in extra time in Copa America final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 final: What is the record of Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in penalty shootouts
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024 final: Colombia’s overall record in penalty shootout
    Team Sportstar
  4. Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 final: What is the record of Columbian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas in penalty shootouts
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024 final: Argentina’s overall record in penalty shootout
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Argentina vs Colombia LIVE score, ARG 1-0 COL, Copa America 2024: Lautaro scores late for potential winner in final
    Team Sportstar
  2. WATCH: Argentina takes lead after Martinez scores in extra time in Copa America final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 final: What is the record of Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in penalty shootouts
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024 final: Argentina’s overall record in penalty shootout
    Team Sportstar
  5. LIVE Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024: Final goes into extra time, top talking points from ARG v COL
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment