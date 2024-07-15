WATCH: Argentina takes lead after Martinez scores in extra time in Copa America final

Argentina took the lead in the Copa America 2024 final when Lautaro Martinez found the net in the 112nd minute against Colombia at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday.

ARGENTINA TAKES THE LEAD IN THE 112TH MINUTE 🇦🇷😱



Lautaro Martínez does it again 🔥 pic.twitter.com/i2p4e5Li8U — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 15, 2024

More to follow