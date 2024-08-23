Lyon puts majority of squad on transfer market to meet sales target - reports

French Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyonnais has placed the majority of their squad on the transfer market in an attempt to reach its financial sales target before the end of the transfer window, French newspaper L’Equipe reported on Thursday.

“The management of OL has just sent out the message that, from now on, just about everyone is for sale, as long as someone pays the right price,” the newspaper said.

When asked about the report by L’Equipe, a spokesperson for Olympique Lyonnais told Reuters that they do not comment on market rumors.

The French side aims to raise 100 million euros ($111 million) before the transfer window closes. L’Equipe reported that they still needed 75 million euros to reach their target.

It has spent 134 million euros in the past two months, more than any other club in France. In July it spent a club record 34 million euros to sign defender Moussa Niakhate from Nottingham Forest.

On Thursday, the seven-time Ligue 1 champions announced the transfer of French defender Mamadou Sarr to Racing Club de Strasbourg for 10 million euros.

Last month Lyon assured Ligue 1’s financial authority that it would accumulate 100 million euros in sales this summer, avoiding any further restrictions from the league’s financial watchdog.

Last December, the club raised more than 300 million euros to refinance its debt.

Lyon is owned by Eagle Football Group, an investment holding company listed in Paris that also owns stakes in Brazil’s Botafogo, Belgium’s RWD Molenbeek, and Crystal Palace in England.

John Textor, an American businessman who controls the group, has indicated his interest in selling his stake in Palace to acquire Everton.