MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Lyon puts majority of squad on transfer market to meet sales target - reports

Lyon has spent 134 million euros in the past two months, more than any other club in France. In July it spent a club record 34 million euros to sign defender Moussa Niakhate from Nottingham Forest.

Published : Aug 23, 2024 14:57 IST , GDANSK - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Lyon players in action.
Lyon players in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Lyon players in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

French Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyonnais has placed the majority of their squad on the transfer market in an attempt to reach its financial sales target before the end of the transfer window, French newspaper L’Equipe reported on Thursday.

“The management of OL has just sent out the message that, from now on, just about everyone is for sale, as long as someone pays the right price,” the newspaper said.

When asked about the report by L’Equipe, a spokesperson for Olympique Lyonnais told Reuters that they do not comment on market rumors.

The French side aims to raise 100 million euros ($111 million) before the transfer window closes. L’Equipe reported that they still needed 75 million euros to reach their target.

It has spent 134 million euros in the past two months, more than any other club in France. In July it spent a club record 34 million euros to sign defender Moussa Niakhate from Nottingham Forest.

On Thursday, the seven-time Ligue 1 champions announced the transfer of French defender Mamadou Sarr to Racing Club de Strasbourg for 10 million euros.

ALSO READ | Real Madrid seeks first league win of season in Mbappe’s home debut

Last month Lyon assured Ligue 1’s financial authority that it would accumulate 100 million euros in sales this summer, avoiding any further restrictions from the league’s financial watchdog.

Last December, the club raised more than 300 million euros to refinance its debt.

Lyon is owned by Eagle Football Group, an investment holding company listed in Paris that also owns stakes in Brazil’s Botafogo, Belgium’s RWD Molenbeek, and Crystal Palace in England.

John Textor, an American businessman who controls the group, has indicated his interest in selling his stake in Palace to acquire Everton.

Related Topics

Ligue 1 /

Olympique Lyonnais /

Crystal Palace /

Lyon /

Nottingham Forest

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch BFC v KBFC Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Lyon puts majority of squad on transfer market to meet sales target - reports
    Reuters
  3. Mohun Bagan SG vs Punjab FC LIVE: Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal, MBSG v PFC updates, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. From bowling ‘graveyard overs’ to batting heroics, Cam Green gears up for major role vs India
    PTI
  5. MBSG v PFC, Durand Cup 2024 Quarterfinal: Key battles to look out for in Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Lyon puts majority of squad on transfer market to meet sales target - reports
    Reuters
  2. Mudryk must make better decisions in final third, Chelsea manager Maresca says
    Reuters
  3. Nacional defender Izquierdo collapses on the pitch against Sao Paulo
    Reuters
  4. Serie A: Conte and Napoli reeling after horror start to league campaign
    AFP
  5. Courtois quits Belgium national team, says won’t play under coach Tedesco
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch BFC v KBFC Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Lyon puts majority of squad on transfer market to meet sales target - reports
    Reuters
  3. Mohun Bagan SG vs Punjab FC LIVE: Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal, MBSG v PFC updates, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. From bowling ‘graveyard overs’ to batting heroics, Cam Green gears up for major role vs India
    PTI
  5. MBSG v PFC, Durand Cup 2024 Quarterfinal: Key battles to look out for in Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment