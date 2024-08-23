MagazineBuy Print

Formula 1: Mercedes and McLaren lead the way in Dutch GP practice

Mercedes' George Russell topped the timesheets with a best time of one minute 10.702 seconds in the second session, run in dry conditions after earlier wind and rain at the seaside Zandvoort circuit.

Published : Aug 23, 2024 21:25 IST , Zandvoort - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W15 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort.
George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W15 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W15 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Mercedes and McLaren led the way in Dutch Grand Prix practice on Friday as Red Bull’s once-dominant Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen was only fifth fastest in front of his home crowd.

Mercedes’ George Russell topped the timesheets with a best time of one minute 10.702 seconds in the second session, run in dry conditions after earlier wind and rain at the seaside Zandvoort circuit.

McLaren’s Lando Norris was fastest in the opening session in 1:12.322.

His Australian team mate Oscar Piastri was second in the late afternoon, 0.061 slower than Russell, with Mercedes’ seven- times world champion Lewis Hamilton third and Norris fourth.

Triple world champion Verstappen has won every race at Zandvoort from pole position since the track returned to the calendar in 2021 but is on a four-race losing streak and expected to have a tougher time on Sunday.

His time was 0.284 slower than Russell’s best, with Mexican teammate Sergio Perez down in 12th, but only 0.025 off Norris’s time.

McLaren is starting the second half of the season with an upgraded car but resurgent Mercedes has won three of the last four races and are looking strong.

Verstappen leads Norris by 78 points in the standings after 14 of 24 races, with Sunday’s race his 200th start in Formula One.

The conditions in the first session meant only three drivers had posted timed laps by the halfway mark but the track got busier as the weather improved.

Sauber had Ferrari reserve Robert Shwartzman replacing Valtteri Bottas for the first session and the Israeli was 16th fastest.

