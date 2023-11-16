Argentina vs Uruguay LIVE streaming info, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Head to head, form guide, when and where to watch Messi play?

PREVIEW

Argentina faces Uruguay in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers at the Estadio Alberto Jose Armando in Buenos Aires on Thursday night.

Lionel Messi will be fit for Argentina’s World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil despite his lack of game time, coach Lionel Scaloni said on Wednesday.

“Messi is fine, he is doing well. Even though he’s played one game in the last 25 days, he’s been training normally, he’s fit and good,” Scaloni told a press conference on Wednesday.

HEAD-TO-HEAD (last ten meetings) Argentina wins - 6 Draws - 2 Uruguay wins - 2 Last Meeting: Uruguay 0 - 1 Argentina in CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers in November 2021

Scaloni could not hide his excitement at coming up against his former Argentina coach Marcelo Bielsa, who is now in charge of Uruguay.

“All of us who have passed through his hands (as a coach) are marked. It’s a satisfaction to be able to face him and greet him,” he said.

FORM GUIDE Argentina - WWWWW Uruguay - WDLWW

Argentina is top of the South American qualifying group with 12 points after four wins from four matches. Uruguay is second with seven points, level with third-placed Brazil and fourth-placed Venezuela.

“This team has already shown that it is capable of playing against any opponent... We will rise to the occasion, we are ready to compete,” he added.

- Reuters

LIVE STREAMING INFO

The FIFA World Cup Qualifier between Argentina and Uruguay will not be available for telecast in India. The match can however be live streamed on the Fancode app and website.

The match will kick-off at 5:30 am IST.