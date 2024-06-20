MagazineBuy Print

Argentina vs Canada, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of ARG v CAN Group A clash

The Copa America 2024 opener between Argentina and Canada will pit both teams against each other at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, United States.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 05:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
From left to right: Argentina’s head coach Lionel Scoloni (L) and Canada’s head coach Jesse Marsch.
From left to right: Argentina’s head coach Lionel Scoloni (L) and Canada’s head coach Jesse Marsch. | Photo Credit: Reuters
From left to right: Argentina’s head coach Lionel Scoloni (L) and Canada’s head coach Jesse Marsch. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Copa America 2024 opener between Argentina and Canada will pit both teams against each other at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, United States.

The defending champions led by Lionel Messi will lock horns with a Canadian team spearheaded by Bayern Munich starlet Alphonso Davies.

This Group A clash on Friday in Atlanta, Georgia will kick-start the 48th edition of South American Championships.

While the World Champions enter into this match as favourites, Canada has shown that its team has plenty of fight and talent in it with the way it played in the last few matches.

What is the head-to-head record between Argentina and Canada?

The Copa America 2024 Group A clash will pit both teams against each other for the second time in their history. In the earlier in 2010, Argentina won the 5-0 in an international friendly.

