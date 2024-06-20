MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024 Group A points table: Germany remains on top; Scotland moves to third after draw against Switzerland

Take a look at the standings in Group A of Euro 2024, after the match between Scotland and Switzerland.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 02:31 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Germany’s Ilkay Gundogan and Toni Kroos.
Germany’s Ilkay Gundogan and Toni Kroos. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Germany’s Ilkay Gundogan and Toni Kroos. | Photo Credit: AP

Ilkay Gundogan set up a goal for Jamal Musiala and then scored himself to give Germany a comfortable 2-0 win over Hungary in Group A on Wednesday that made the host nation the first side to qualify for the knockout stages at Euro 2024.

With two wins out of two, the Germans are guaranteed to be at least among the four best third-placed teams.

Scotland and Switzerland played out a 1-1 draw in their Euro 2024 Group A match two at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany.

GROUP A POINTS TABLE

Team Points Matches Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD
Germany 6 2 2 0 0 7 1 6
Switzerland 4 2 1 1 0 4 2 2
Scotland 1 2 0 1 1 2 6 -4
Hungary 0 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4

