Euro 2024 Group A points table: Germany remains on top; Scotland moves to third after draw against Switzerland

Ilkay Gundogan set up a goal for Jamal Musiala and then scored himself to give Germany a comfortable 2-0 win over Hungary in Group A on Wednesday that made the host nation the first side to qualify for the knockout stages at Euro 2024.

With two wins out of two, the Germans are guaranteed to be at least among the four best third-placed teams.

Scotland and Switzerland played out a 1-1 draw in their Euro 2024 Group A match two at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany.

GROUP A POINTS TABLE