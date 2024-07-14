PREVIEW
Lionel Messi is one win from leading Argentina to a record 16th Copa America title. Colombia will do everything in its power to make sure that doesn’t happen in a matchup that pits the juggernaut against the surging force in the final.
It’ll happen Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium, which hosted two group stage matches and will be the site of seven games during the 2026 World Cup.
Ahead of the match, both sides expressed safety concerns after Uruguay’s Darwin Núñez and a handful of his teammates went into the stands amid a physical brawl between fans at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, after Uruguay’s semifinal win over Colombia.
Uruguay captain José Giménez said players went in the crowd to protect their families, and coach Marcelo Bielsa passionately criticized tournament organizers for not doing enough to safeguard families of players seated in the stands behind the Uruguay bench.
(with inputs from AP)
Read full PREVIEW HERE
LIVE TELECAST AND STREAMING INFO
When and where will the Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2024 final match kick off?
Where to watch the live telecast of the Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2024 final match?
Where to live stream the Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2024 final match?
Where to watch the live telecast of the Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2024 final match in USA?
Latest on Sportstar
- Euro 2024 Final: Yamal, Mainoo lead the charge with ‘teen spirit’
- Spain vs England, Euro 2024 final: Silverware up for grabs for two wizards of youth development, Southgate and de la Fuente
- Argentina vs Colombia LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024 final: When and where to watch Lionel Messi, Preview
- Copa America 2024: Argentina coach Scaloni calls for a violence-free final
- Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 final: Lionel Messi aims record 16th title for La Albiceleste, silverware chance for James
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE