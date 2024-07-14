MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Argentina vs Colombia LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024 final: When and where to watch Lionel Messi, Preview

Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Copa America 2024 final match between Argentina and Colombia from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. 

Published : Jul 14, 2024 12:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Team Argentina trains at FIU Campus on July 13, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Team Argentina trains at FIU Campus on July 13, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Team Argentina trains at FIU Campus on July 13, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

PREVIEW

Lionel Messi is one win from leading Argentina to a record 16th Copa America title. Colombia will do everything in its power to make sure that doesn’t happen in a matchup that pits the juggernaut against the surging force in the final.

It’ll happen Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium, which hosted two group stage matches and will be the site of seven games during the 2026 World Cup.

Ahead of the match, both sides expressed safety concerns after Uruguay’s Darwin Núñez and a handful of his teammates went into the stands amid a physical brawl between fans at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, after Uruguay’s semifinal win over Colombia.

Uruguay captain José Giménez said players went in the crowd to protect their families, and coach Marcelo Bielsa passionately criticized tournament organizers for not doing enough to safeguard families of players seated in the stands behind the Uruguay bench.

(with inputs from AP)

Read full PREVIEW HERE

LIVE TELECAST AND STREAMING INFO

When and where will the Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2024 final match kick off?
The Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2024 final match will kick off on Monday, July 15 (5:30 AM IST) at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2024 final match?
There is no official confirmation about on which Network the Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2024 final match will be live telecasted in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.
Where to live stream the Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2024 final match?
There is no official confirmation about on which platform the Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2024 final match will be live streamed in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2024 final match in USA?
In the USA, the match will be telecasted across the FOX networks - FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2).

Related Topics

Argentina /

Colombia /

Copa America 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024 Final: Yamal, Mainoo lead the charge with ‘teen spirit’
    Anish Pathiyil
  2. Spain vs England, Euro 2024 final: Silverware up for grabs for two wizards of youth development, Southgate and de la Fuente
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Argentina vs Colombia LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024 final: When and where to watch Lionel Messi, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Argentina coach Scaloni calls for a violence-free final
    Reuters
  5. Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 final: Lionel Messi aims record 16th title for La Albiceleste, silverware chance for James
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Spain vs England, Euro 2024 final: Predicted lineups; Team news ahead of ESP v ENG summit clash
    Team Sportstar
  2. Argentina vs Colombia LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024 final: When and where to watch Lionel Messi, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  3. Spain vs England, Euro 2024 final: All-time head-to-head record ahead of the ESP v ENG summit clash
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spain vs England LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024 final: When, where to watch ESP v ENG summit clash; Match preview
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: Colombia coach Lorenzo upset over extended half-time break for Shakira show at final
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024 Final: Yamal, Mainoo lead the charge with ‘teen spirit’
    Anish Pathiyil
  2. Spain vs England, Euro 2024 final: Silverware up for grabs for two wizards of youth development, Southgate and de la Fuente
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Argentina vs Colombia LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024 final: When and where to watch Lionel Messi, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Argentina coach Scaloni calls for a violence-free final
    Reuters
  5. Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 final: Lionel Messi aims record 16th title for La Albiceleste, silverware chance for James
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment