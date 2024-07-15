The 2024 Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia remains undecided after 90 minutes of regulation time, with the match in extra time now, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on Sunday.

Though both teams came close to scoring, neither could convert as the match remained goalless in regulation time, forcing an extra 30 minutes. If a result does not come up in this time, the match will be decided through a penalty shootout.

For Argentina, the player between the sticks would be Emiliano Martinez, one of the best goalkeepers in penalty shootouts, who also helped his country win the FIFA World Cup through his exploits in the final.

La Albiceleste has never lost a penalty shootout with Dibu in goal. He’s won two at CONMEBOL Copa América with Argentina (Ecuador 2024 and Colombia 2021) and two at the FIFA World Cup (Netherlands and France in 2022).

In penalty situations with his country in regular time, Martinez has faced 24 shots. Here is the penalty record of the 31-year-old: