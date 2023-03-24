Football

WATCH: Messi scores from free-kick as Argentina receives standing ovation at Monumental Stadium

Messi completed his 800th career goal, executing a free kick. He is now one short of 100 goals for Argentina.

Team Sportstar
24 March, 2023 11:50 IST
24 March, 2023 11:50 IST
Argentina talisman Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates after scoring his team’s second goal against Panama at Monumental Stadium on March 23, 2023. 

Argentina talisman Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates after scoring his team’s second goal against Panama at Monumental Stadium on March 23, 2023.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Messi completed his 800th career goal, executing a free kick. He is now one short of 100 goals for Argentina.

Lionel Messi, appearing in Argentina jersey for the first time since winning the World Cup in Qatar, received a hero’s welcome at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires on Thursday.

Playing Panama in a friendly, Argentina did not get the lead until the 78th minute, when Thiago Almada put Argentina 1-0 lead by scoring from the rebound of a Messi free-kick.

Ten minutes later, Messi would complete his 800th career goal, executing a free kick. He now has 99 goals for Argentina.

After the win, Messi and his teammates received a standing ovation from a capacity Monumental Stadium crowd.

“I always dreamed of this moment, coming to Argentina and lifting the Copa America, the Finalissima and the biggest thing, which is the World Cup,” said Messi after the match.

When it was coach Lionel Scaloni’s turn to speak, the first thing he did was lead the packed stadium in a chant praising Messi. “Eternally grateful to this group of players,” Scaloni said.

The La Albiceleste players were later joined by their families to lift the replica of the World Cup trophy in celebration. The players then took a lap of honour around the pitch waving to fans as fireworks lit the night sky.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us