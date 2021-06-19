Argentina vs Uruguay LIVE Score, Copa America 2021 Updates: Lo Celso starts for Argentina; Cavani, Suarez both in Uruguay XI

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE updates of the Group B match in the Copa America 2021 between Argentina and Uruguay from the Estádio Nacional de Brasília.

Here are the teams for today's match:

Argentina: Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuña; De Paul, Rodríguez, Lo Celso; Messi, Martínez; Nicolás González.

Uruguay: Muslera; González, Giménez, Godín, Viña; Torreira, Bentancur, Valverde, De La Cruz;Suárez , Cavani

Argentina and Uruguay go into Friday’s Copa America encounter with neither team having won in three games since November. The two sides seem unsure about which players to select for the Group A game at the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia.

Squads: Argentina: Goalkeepers: Franco Armani , Emiliano Martínez , Agustín Marchesín, Juan Musso.

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel, Nicolás Otamendi , Germán Pezzella, Lucas Martínez Quarta , Nicolás Tagliafico, Lisandro Martínez , Marcos Acuña , Cristian Romero , Nahuel Molina Lucero.

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Ángel Di María , Guido Rodríguez , Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Nicolás González, Rodrigo De Paul , Alejandro Gómez , Ángel Correa, Nicolás Domínguez

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martínez, Joaquín Correa, Lucas Alario, Sergio Agüero.

Uruguay: Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera, Sergio Rochet, Martín Campaña

Defenders: José María Giménez, Ronald Araújo, Sebastián Coates, Diego Godín, Martín Cáceres, Matías Viña, Camilo Cándido, Giovanni González

Midfielders: Lucas Torreira, Fede Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Nahitan Nández, Matías Vecino, Fernando Gorriarán, Nicolás De La Cruz, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Facundo Torres, Brian Rodríguez, Brian Ocampo

Forwards: Maxi Gómez, Luis Suárez, Jonathan Rodríguez, Edinson Cavani