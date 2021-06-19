Football Argentina vs Uruguay LIVE Score, Copa America 2021 Updates: Lo Celso starts for Argentina; Cavani, Suarez both in Uruguay XI ARG vs URU, Copa America Updates: Presenting the live score, commentary and highlights from the match between Argentina and Uruguay at Estádio Nacional de Brasília. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 19 June, 2021 04:30 IST Who will come out on top when these two meet on Friday? - AP Team Sportstar Last Updated: 19 June, 2021 04:30 IST Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE updates of the Group B match in the Copa America 2021 between Argentina and Uruguay from the Estádio Nacional de Brasília.Here are the teams for today's match:Argentina: Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuña; De Paul, Rodríguez, Lo Celso; Messi, Martínez; Nicolás González.Uruguay: Muslera; González, Giménez, Godín, Viña; Torreira, Bentancur, Valverde, De La Cruz;Suárez , CavaniArgentina and Uruguay go into Friday’s Copa America encounter with neither team having won in three games since November. The two sides seem unsure about which players to select for the Group A game at the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia.Read the entire preview here: Argentina and Uruguay riddled with doubts for Copa clashSquads: Argentina: Goalkeepers: Franco Armani , Emiliano Martínez , Agustín Marchesín, Juan Musso. Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel, Nicolás Otamendi , Germán Pezzella, Lucas Martínez Quarta , Nicolás Tagliafico, Lisandro Martínez , Marcos Acuña , Cristian Romero , Nahuel Molina Lucero.Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Ángel Di María , Guido Rodríguez , Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Nicolás González, Rodrigo De Paul , Alejandro Gómez , Ángel Correa, Nicolás Domínguez Forwards: Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martínez, Joaquín Correa, Lucas Alario, Sergio Agüero.Uruguay: Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera, Sergio Rochet, Martín CampañaDefenders: José María Giménez, Ronald Araújo, Sebastián Coates, Diego Godín, Martín Cáceres, Matías Viña, Camilo Cándido, Giovanni GonzálezMidfielders: Lucas Torreira, Fede Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Nahitan Nández, Matías Vecino, Fernando Gorriarán, Nicolás De La Cruz, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Facundo Torres, Brian Rodríguez, Brian OcampoForwards: Maxi Gómez, Luis Suárez, Jonathan Rodríguez, Edinson CavaniWHERE TO WATCH COPA AMERICA 2021 LIVE IN INDIA?The tournament will be telecast live in English, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on Sony Ten and Sony Six channels. Live streaming will also be available on SonyLiv and JioTV.