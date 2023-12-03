MagazineBuy Print

Arsenal to host Liverpool in third-round FA Cup clash

Current Premier League leaders Arsenal will face title rivals Liverpool twice in quick succession, with the two sides also meeting in a league clash on Dec. 23, days before its FA Cup fixture.

Published : Dec 03, 2023 19:47 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring its first goal in Premier League. | Photo Credit: Reuters / Hannah McKay
FILE PHOTO: Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring its first goal in Premier League. | Photo Credit: Reuters / Hannah McKay

Arsenal, 14-times winners of the FA Cup, will host eight-times champions Liverpool in a blockbuster third-round clash in January, while bitter rivals Newcastle United and Sunderland face off at The Stadium of Light.

Premier League leaders Arsenal will face title rivals Liverpool twice in quick succession, with the two sides also meeting in a league clash on Dec. 23, days before its FA Cup fixture.

The Tyne–Wear derby is arguably the most exciting fixture of the third round, and with both sides currently matched on 53 wins apiece in the historic fixture, the game will carry added meaning for both sets of supporters.

Holders Manchester City face Huddersfield Town, while last season’s losing finalists Manchester United take on 2013 champions Wigan Athletic.

ALSO READ | Who is Paris Brunner, the Golden Ball winner in the FIFA U17 World Cup 2023 from Germany?

In other all-Premier League draws, Tottenham Hotspur will host Burnley, Crystal Palace are at home to Everton and Brentford face Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The third round is the point where Premier League and Championship (second tier) clubs enter the competition and the matches will be played from January 5-8.

League Two side Wrexham -- co-owned by Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds -- will face Shrewsbury Town if they are able to beat Yeovil Town in a second-round game later on Sunday.

Non-league Maidstone United, the lowest-ranked team guaranteed a place in the third round, are at home to either Stevenage or Port Vale, both of which play in League One.

Chelsea, also eight-times winners of the competition, host second-tier Preston North End.

Arsenal /

Liverpool /

FA Cup

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

