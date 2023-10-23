Two goals by Aleksandr Golovin allowed AS Monaco to come from a goal down to beat Metz 2-1 at home in Ligue 1 on Sunday and reclaim the top spot in the standings.
Monaco now sits one point clear of Nice at the top of the table, on 20 points from nine games, and two above Paris St. Germain in third.
Midfielder Lamine Camara gave Metz a surprise early lead when he found the top right corner with a shot from distance in the fourth minute.
ALSO READ | La Liga: 17-year-old Guiu scores seconds into his debut as Barcelona beats Athletic 1-0
With Metz looking on course for a hard-fought advantage at halftime, Monaco levelled minutes before the break through Golovin who produced a powerful strike from outside the box.
Monaco continued to have a large share of the possession in the second half and the Russia midfielder doubled the lead in the 55th minute with a stunning free kick that went inside the right post.
Metz is 16th with eight points.
Latest on Sportstar
- Ligue 1: Monaco come from behind to claim top spot with win over Metz
- IND vs NZ: Shami strikes with his first ball of World Cup 2023, becomes third highest wicket-taker for India in WC history
- PAK vs AFG: Pakistan and Afghanistan rekindle rivalry in bid for supremacy at ICC World Cup 2023
- PAK vs AFG, ICC World Cup 2023: You will see a new Pakistan team against Afghanistan, says Imam
- IND vs NZ: Shami becomes first Indian with two five-wicket hauls in ICC World Cup history
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE