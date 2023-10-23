MagazineBuy Print

Ligue 1: Monaco come from behind to claim top spot with win over Metz

Monaco now sits one point clear of Nice at the top of the table, on 20 points from nine games, and two above Paris St. Germain in third.

Published : Oct 23, 2023 09:30 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Monaco’s Aleksandr Golovin.
Monaco’s Aleksandr Golovin. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Monaco’s Aleksandr Golovin. | Photo Credit: AP

Two goals by Aleksandr Golovin allowed AS Monaco to come from a goal down to beat Metz 2-1 at home in Ligue 1 on Sunday and reclaim the top spot in the standings.

Monaco now sits one point clear of Nice at the top of the table, on 20 points from nine games, and two above Paris St. Germain in third.

Midfielder Lamine Camara gave Metz a surprise early lead when he found the top right corner with a shot from distance in the fourth minute.

ALSO READ | La Liga: 17-year-old Guiu scores seconds into his debut as Barcelona beats Athletic 1-0

With Metz looking on course for a hard-fought advantage at halftime, Monaco levelled minutes before the break through Golovin who produced a powerful strike from outside the box.

Monaco continued to have a large share of the possession in the second half and the Russia midfielder doubled the lead in the 55th minute with a stunning free kick that went inside the right post.

Metz is 16th with eight points.

