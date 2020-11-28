Football Football Second World War bombs removed from AS Roma training ground The Italian army was called to AS Roma’s training ground after several unexploded Second World War bombs were discovered. Reuters Rome 28 November, 2020 21:32 IST Italian army removing bombs dating back to the Second World War. - TWITTER (@ASRomaEN) Reuters Rome 28 November, 2020 21:32 IST The Italian army was called to AS Roma’s training ground after several unexploded Second World War bombs were discovered, the Serie A club said on Saturday.“A big thank you to the Italian army and their bomb squad, after they safely and successfully removed a number of devices dating back to the Second World War from the club's training centre at Trigoria,” club said on Twitter.ALSO READ | Inter wins as Lukaku double inspires Torino comebackIt also showed a picture of soldiers removing the bombs which appeared to be around one foot long.The Il Messaggero newspaper said that there were around 20 bombs which were uncovered during work to build new pitches. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos