Villa defender Cash granted Polish citizenship

Aston Villa defender Matty Cash could make his international debut for Poland next month after the English-born 24-year-old was granted citizenship on Tuesday.

Cash, who has played 10 games in all competitions for Villa this season, qualifies for Polish citizenship through his mother and grandfather.

"This is a very important and proud day for me and my family. My application to get a Polish citizenship has been approved by Polish authorities," Cash wrote on Instagram.

Poland, second in its 2022 World Cup qualifying group behind England, faces Andorra away on November 12 before hosting Hungary three days later.