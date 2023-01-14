Mumbai City FC got past a resolute ATK Mohun Bagan by a solitary goal in an ISL-9 fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday. The only goal of the match was scored by Lallianzuala Chhangte as the Islanders netted their ninth straight win and qualified for the play-offs with 36 points from 14 matches. ATK Bagan remained in the fourth spot with 23 earned from 13.

Mumbai City showed a fantastic blend of control and attack and created openings in the ATKMB box almost at will. This could be gauged from the fact that the visitor could have established a two-goal lead in the first 10 minutes but for the ATKMB goalkeeper Vishal Kaith who made two spectacular saves on a couple of Chhangte attempts.

The Mumbai winger finally got his due in the 29th minute with a thunderous shot that went through the defences of Kaith. Mumbai pressed for a bigger lead but could not find the target for the second time as the ATKMB custodian stopped at least three good attempts from Mumbai.

The second half turned ATKMB’s way as it was Mumbai goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa’s chance to turn saviour. He stopped at least four clear attempts from the home attack with the best coming in the 66th minute when he saved a header of Bagan midfielder Carl McHugh diving to his left. ATK attacked relentlessly and kept Mumbai on the back foot for the most part of the second half but failed to find the equaliser.

Hugo Boumous twice and substitute Federico Gallego were denied by Lachenpa. ATKMB also appeared to be denied a penalty towards late in the action when the Mumbai City defender Mourtada Fall seemed to handle the ball while trying to clear a cross from Boumous.

Although Mumbai City emerged as the winner, protecting the lone goal lead, ATKMB’s showing in the second half gave a glimpse of their true ability that was at times better than what the current league leader has shown this season.

The result:

ATK Mohun Bagan 0 lost to Mumbai City FC 1(Chhangte 29).