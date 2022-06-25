Football

ATK Mohun Bagan signs Florentin Pogba on a two-year deal

Indian Super League (ISL) giant ATK Mohun Bagan completed the signing of Florentin Pogba, elder brother of Paul Pogba late on Friday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
25 June, 2022 09:32 IST

Florentin Pogba (R) with his brother Paul Pogba.   -  GETTY IMAGES

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
25 June, 2022 09:32 IST

Indian Super League (ISL) giant ATK Mohun Bagan completed the signing of Florentin Pogba, elder brother of Paul Pogba late on Friday. 

The signing of this 31-year old will further strengthen the defense of the ISL side.

The Guinea international started his career at a Ligue 2 club CS Sedan. He made 45 appearances for the club before moving to Saint Etienne in 2012.

 

Although Pogba's former Ligue 2 team, FC Sochaux-Montbeliard, released a statement that the transfer has been completed, ATKMB has not yet made an official announcement of his signing.

"Florentin Pogba leaves Sochaux-Montbéliard. One year from the end of his contract, the Guinean International wanted to discover a new championship and has transferred to ATK Mohun Bagan FC, which plays in the Indian championship." said the Ligue 2 side in the release.

Pogba played two seasons in the the Sochaux jersey, making 62 appearances and he still has a year left in his contract with FC Sochaux.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App