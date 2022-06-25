ATK Mohun Bagan signs Florentin Pogba on a two-year deal

Indian Super League (ISL) giant ATK Mohun Bagan completed the signing of Florentin Pogba, elder brother of Paul Pogba late on Friday.

The signing of this 31-year old will further strengthen the defense of the ISL side.

The Guinea international started his career at a Ligue 2 club CS Sedan. He made 45 appearances for the club before moving to Saint Etienne in 2012.

Florentin Pogba transféré au @atkmohunbaganfc à un an de la fin de son contrat.



Le FCSM souhaite le meilleur à son désormais ancien défenseur central qui fêtera ses 32 ans dans quelques semaines. — FC Sochaux-Montbéliard (@FCSM_officiel) June 24, 2022

Although Pogba's former Ligue 2 team, FC Sochaux-Montbeliard, released a statement that the transfer has been completed, ATKMB has not yet made an official announcement of his signing.

"Florentin Pogba leaves Sochaux-Montbéliard. One year from the end of his contract, the Guinean International wanted to discover a new championship and has transferred to ATK Mohun Bagan FC, which plays in the Indian championship." said the Ligue 2 side in the release.

Pogba played two seasons in the the Sochaux jersey, making 62 appearances and he still has a year left in his contract with FC Sochaux.