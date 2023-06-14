Magazine



Australia coach wants ‘great performance’ to stop Messi in Beijing

Published : Jun 14, 2023 16:49 IST , Beijing - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Lionel Messi gestures to Chinese fans on a bus as he and other members of the Argentina national soccer team return to their hotel from practicing in Beijing, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Argentina is scheduled to play Australia in a friendly match in China's capital on Thursday. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Lionel Messi gestures to Chinese fans on a bus as he and other members of the Argentina national soccer team return to their hotel from practicing in Beijing, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Argentina is scheduled to play Australia in a friendly match in China's capital on Thursday. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) | Photo Credit: AP
Lionel Messi gestures to Chinese fans on a bus as he and other members of the Argentina national soccer team return to their hotel from practicing in Beijing, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Argentina is scheduled to play Australia in a friendly match in China's capital on Thursday. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) | Photo Credit: AP

Australia said Wednesday it has maximum respect for Lionel Messi but will do everything it can can to stop him when they meet Argentina in a Beijing friendly.

The two sides clash in the Chinese capital on Thursday in a re-run of their last-16 clash at the World Cup, where skipper Messi scored and terrorised the Socceroos in a 2-1 win.

Messi and Argentina went on to win the World Cup.

“Regarding Lionel Messi, how could you not respect someone who’s done what he’s done in football?” Australia coach Graham Arnold told reporters at the 68,000-capacity Workers’ Stadium.

“Of course we respect him, but at the same time we’re looking to stop him and make sure our focus is on our performance, make sure that we get out there and play right, and put in a great performance against the world champions.”

The 35-year-old Messi said last week that he will join MLS side Inter Miami following the end of his two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain.

Tickets for Thursday’s game have sold out rapidly despite soaring prices, with Chinese fans desperate to see Messi in the flesh.

Arnold, who said Australia had “learned lessons” from their loss to Argentina in Qatar last winter, has taken a young squad to China after numerous players were ruled out with injury.

“We have a younger squad of players here, up-and-coming players who we’re looking at over the next four years to (see if we) can qualify for the next World Cup,” he said.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
