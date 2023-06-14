Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

England’s ‘serial winners’ can end trophy drought, says Mings

England, which was knocked out of last year’s World Cup in the quarterfinals by France, has won both its Euro 2024 qualifiers so far and continues its Group C campaign in Malta on Friday before hosting North Macedonia.

Published : Jun 14, 2023 13:01 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
England’s Tyrone Mings during training before the Euro 2024 qualifier against Malta.
England’s Tyrone Mings during training before the Euro 2024 qualifier against Malta. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

England’s Tyrone Mings during training before the Euro 2024 qualifier against Malta. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

England’s squad is packed with “serial winners” and has the potential to bring the country its first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup, defender Tyrone Mings said ahead of the next round of Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The 30-year-old, who helped Aston Villa secure a seventh-place finish in the Premier League, was recalled to Gareth Southgate’s team after a 15-month absence.

England’s 25-man squad also includes Manchester City treble-winners John Stones, Phil Foden, Kyle Walker, Jack Grealish and Kalvin Phillips as well as elite young talent such Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham.

Declan Rice, who captained West Ham United to its first European trophy in 58 years, is also in the squad bidding to reach Euro 2024 in Germany.

ALSO READ
Messi, Argentina set to pull a big crowd in Beijing exhibition game against Australia

“The manager always talks about your club experiences and adding to the group. We have a squad full of serial winners,” Mings told British media.

“When you look around the European competitions and domestic competitions and the amount of players that were involved in those, it can only help.”

England, which was knocked out of last year’s World Cup in the quarterfinals by France, has won both its Euro 2024 qualifiers so far and continues its Group C campaign in Malta on Friday before hosting North Macedonia on June 19.

“For sure (England can win a trophy) and that’s not just down to talent ... There’s a nice blend of experience and youth, people coming into their peak years,” Mings added.

Related Topics

Tyrone Mings /

Manchester City /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England’s ‘serial winners’ can end trophy drought, says Mings
    Reuters
  2. Podcast: Can we safely call Novak Djokovic the GOAT now?
    N. Sudarshan,Nihit Sachdeva
  3. Messi, Argentina set to pull a big crowd in Beijing exhibition game against Australia
    AP
  4. Brazil holds out hope of hiring Ancelotti as national team coach
    AP
  5. Covid-delayed Asian Games defy ‘difficulties’ to enter home straight
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. England’s ‘serial winners’ can end trophy drought, says Mings
    Reuters
  2. Messi, Argentina set to pull a big crowd in Beijing exhibition game against Australia
    AP
  3. Nacho, Fati called up to Spain squad for Nations League finals
    AFP
  4. Sarina Wiegman names England squad for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. EURO 2024 qualifiers: Dembele returns, Pogba still out as Deschamps announces France squad
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England’s ‘serial winners’ can end trophy drought, says Mings
    Reuters
  2. Podcast: Can we safely call Novak Djokovic the GOAT now?
    N. Sudarshan,Nihit Sachdeva
  3. Messi, Argentina set to pull a big crowd in Beijing exhibition game against Australia
    AP
  4. Brazil holds out hope of hiring Ancelotti as national team coach
    AP
  5. Covid-delayed Asian Games defy ‘difficulties’ to enter home straight
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment