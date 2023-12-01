MagazineBuy Print

Australia’s Matildas back netballers in pay dispute, says striker Simon

Players in the professional Super Netball league are locked in an increasingly bitter dispute with the governing body Netball Australia over terms for a new collective bargaining agreement.

Published : Dec 01, 2023 11:24 IST , MELBOURNE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Australia's Kyah Simon in action.
FILE PHOTO: Australia's Kyah Simon in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Kyah Simon in action. | Photo Credit: AP

The Australian national women’s football team can “empathise” with the country’s netballers in their fight for the pay and conditions they “truly deserve”, striker Kyah Simon said.

Players in the professional Super Netball league are locked in an increasingly bitter dispute with the governing body Netball Australia over terms for a new collective bargaining agreement.

The Matildas, which reached the semifinals of the recent Women’s World Cup, fought a similar battle against Football Australia in 2015 to win a better pay deal.

“We can really empathise,” Simon told media on Friday.

“The Matildas team were in that same position only a few years ago when we were fighting for our CBA rights.

“I really feel for the girls, I know what they’re going through ... It’s never easy fighting for the rights that you truly deserve, and you’re being starved of, so I hope they can come to a resolution fast.”

The netballers have been effectively unemployed since the last CBA expired in September.

Netball Australia said on Wednesday it was committed to providing players with “significant annual guaranteed increases” to base salaries and offered an interim pay deal.

Players rejected it.

The netballers’ push for better pay has also been backed by Australia’s cricketers, who pledged a “fighting fund” last month to support them during the stand-off.

Simon was speaking at a ceremony at the Melbourne Cricket Ground where she accepted the Don Award, Australia’s highest sporting honour, on behalf of the Matildas.

The women’s national side were recognised for their semifinal run at the World Cup, which generated record viewership and crowds for women’s sporting contests in Australia.

While the Matildas enjoy pay parity with the national men’s side, players in the domestic women’s competition often struggle to make ends meet due to modest salaries.

Wellington Phoenix midfielder Chloe Knott cited financial issues as one of the reasons for quitting the side this week, saying the “current financial situation is unsustainable for female footballers”.

Related Topics

Australia /

Football /

FIFA Women's World Cup

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

