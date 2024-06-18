Austria vs France, Euro 2024: Mbappe debuts as captain in a major international tournament; Top talking points

France and Austria clash in the Group D match between Austria and France being played at the Dusseldorf Arena.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | AUSTRIA VS FRANCE LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024

Sportstar looks at the top talking points from the Euro 2024 Group D match between Austria and France.

Mbappe captains France for the first time in a major international tournament

This is the first time Kylian Mbappe is leading France with the captain’s armband in a major international tournament.

Mbappe did feature in the last two FIFA World Cups and the 2020 edition of Euro but was not the captain of his side.

Mbappe has no goals in Euros!

Mbappe did feature in the Euro 2020 edition but failed to find the net in France’s four games since it was knocked out in the Round of 16 by Switzerland on penalties.

Wober scores an own goal!

Max Wober scored an own-goal after Mbappe’s cut-back pass into the box was deflected by Wober’s headed clearance into the net.

France (4) passes Germany (3) and Netherlands (3) as the national team with the most own goals in its favor in the history of Euros.