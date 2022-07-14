Football

Barcelona agrees deal with Man United for De Jong

Barcelona has reached an agreement with the English club for the sale of the Dutch midfielder even as the player remains reluctant to complete the move.

AP
14 July, 2022 19:45 IST
Barcelona had signed Frenkie de Jong from Ajax in 2019 for a fee of 75 million euros.

Barcelona had signed Frenkie de Jong from Ajax in 2019 for a fee of 75 million euros.

Barcelona has reached an agreement with the English club for the sale of the Dutch midfielder even as the player remains reluctant to complete the move.

Barcelona has reached an agreement with Manchester United for the transfer of Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who would still need to approve the move, a source told The Associated Press today.

United has agreed to pay Barcelona 75 million euros ($75 million) plus another 10 million euros in variables for the 25-year-old De Jong, according to a club official .

De Jong, who is under contract with Barcelona till June 2026 and reluctant to leave, still needs to agree personal terms with the English Premier League side.

Barcelona would prefer to complete the deal before the team leaves for their preseason tour in the United States, on Saturday, the source added.

The Spanish club has been working to reduce its payroll as it seeks to reduce its debt, and De Jong’s salary, the official said, was no longer in line with its new financial priorities.

Frenkie De Jong has made 140 appearances for the Spanish club, since his signing from Ajax in 2019 for 75 million euros (then $85.5 million).

