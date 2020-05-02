Football Football On this day: Barcelona hands Real Madrid 6-2 thrashing On May 2, 2009, FC Barcelona annihilated Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu as the side stormed to a 6-2 win. Team Sportstar 02 May, 2020 16:53 IST Barcelona's 6-2 triumph over Real Madrid effectively won it the La Liga title that season. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 02 May, 2020 16:53 IST On May 2, 2009, FC Barcelona annihilated Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu as the Blaugranas stormed to a 6-2 win. Thierry Henry and Lionel Messi struck braces, while captain Carles Puyol and Gerard Piqué also got on the scoresheet to complete a stunning result. The win was crucial as it helped Barcelona virtually secure the La Liga title. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos