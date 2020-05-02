On this day: Barcelona hands Real Madrid 6-2 thrashing

On May 2, 2009, FC Barcelona annihilated Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu as the Blaugranas stormed to a 6-2 win.

Thierry Henry and Lionel Messi struck braces, while captain Carles Puyol and Gerard Piqué also got on the scoresheet to complete a stunning result. The win was crucial as it helped Barcelona virtually secure the La Liga title.