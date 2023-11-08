MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Barcelona stunned by Shakhtar in Champions League as Sikan nets winner

The Ukrainian side, playing in Hamburg, was aggressive on the counter-attack, with Sikan giving it a shock lead against the five-time European champion in the 40th minute.

Published : Nov 08, 2023 02:40 IST , HAMBURG, Germany - 2 MINS READ

AP
Shakhtar’s Danylo Sikan, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team against Barcelona.
Shakhtar’s Danylo Sikan, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team against Barcelona. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Shakhtar’s Danylo Sikan, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team against Barcelona. | Photo Credit: AP

Barcelona missed its chance to reach the knockout rounds of the Champions League with games to spare after a 1-0 loss to Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday.

It was Shakhtar’s first win as a host in the group stage of the competition since it started playing away from Ukraine because of the war with Russia.

A draw would have been enough to secure Barcelona a spot in the round of 16 for the first time after two straight eliminations in the group stage of Europe’s top club competition.

The result ended Barcelona’s perfect Champions League record this season and moved Shakhtar into position to also advance from Group H.

Barcelona has nine points from its first four matches, three points more than both Shakhtar and Porto, which hosts winless Antwerp in the other group match later Tuesday.

“It’s a tough loss,” Barcelona midfielder Oriol Romeu said. “We wanted to come here and secure our qualification but it wasn’t possible. We have to try to rebound as quickly as we can.”

Danylo Sikan scored the winner with a header in the 40th minute in the game that Shakhtar hosted in Hamburg, Germany, because of the war.

ALSO READ: Fullkrug, Brandt steer Dortmund to back-to-back wins over Newcastle in Champions League

The Ukrainian team lost 3-1 to Porto in its first home game in the Champions League this season. It played its home games in Poland last season, without winning any of them.

Shakhtar is making its seventh consecutive group-stage appearance but failed to reach the knockout rounds in the last five seasons. It had won only three of its last 20 matches in European competitions, including at Antwerp this month.

Barcelona had lost only once this season — to Real Madrid in the Spanish league “clasico” last month. It had no attempts on target through the first hour in Hamburg, and only one the entire match.

Barcelona has played poorly recently as it lost two of its last three matches in all competitions. Marc-André ter Stegen made two saves early in the second half to keep Barcelona in the match.

“It’s one of our worst matches that I recall in recent years,” Barcelona coach Xavi said. “We are not going through a good moment, we have to recognize that. It’s a mental thing. But we still depend on our own results and we can qualify at home against Porto in the next round.”

Barcelona had beaten Shakhtar 2-1 at home in the previous round.

Shakhtar forward Newerton made his first Champions League start. The teenager had a goal disallowed for offside in the 87th.

Related stories

Related Topics

Shakhtar Donetsk /

Barcelona /

UEFA Champions League 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Barcelona stunned by Shakhtar in Champions League as Sikan nets winner
    AP
  2. Fullkrug, Brandt steer Dortmund to back-to-back wins over Newcastle in Champions League
    AP
  3. Maxwell innings probably the greatest-ever in ODIs, says Pat Cummins after win against Afghanistan
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Al Duhail vs Al Nassr Highlights: Talisca hat-trick secures 3-2 win without Cristiano Ronaldo in AFC Champions League
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC World Cup 2023: Is Maxwell’s double-century knock against Afghanistan the best ODI innings of all time
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Barcelona stunned by Shakhtar in Champions League as Sikan nets winner
    AP
  2. Maradona’s heirs win EU trademark fight against football player’s ex-lawyer
    Reuters
  3. Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in the Al Duhail vs Al Nassr Champions League match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Independent Regulator to safeguard English football clubs
    Reuters
  5. Man Utd’s Garnacho to face no action over gorilla emoji social post
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Barcelona stunned by Shakhtar in Champions League as Sikan nets winner
    AP
  2. Fullkrug, Brandt steer Dortmund to back-to-back wins over Newcastle in Champions League
    AP
  3. Maxwell innings probably the greatest-ever in ODIs, says Pat Cummins after win against Afghanistan
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Al Duhail vs Al Nassr Highlights: Talisca hat-trick secures 3-2 win without Cristiano Ronaldo in AFC Champions League
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC World Cup 2023: Is Maxwell’s double-century knock against Afghanistan the best ODI innings of all time
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment