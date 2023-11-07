A Paris St Germain supporter suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in overnight clashes between football fans in Milan before the Champions League match between AC Milan and PSG, Italian police said on Tuesday.
The victim was stabbed twice in the leg and taken to Milan’s Policlinico hospital for treatment, police said. Italian media said he was a 34-year-old Frenchman.
He was injured when a group of around 50 Milan fans clashed with visiting PSG supporters shortly after midnight in the city’s canal district, a popular spot for nightlife.
READ MORE: UEFA Champions League 2023: Man City, Bayern, Madrid and Barcelona eye knockout berth
Two police officers were also hurt after police baton-charged the French fans to try to restore order.
AC Milan hosts PSG at the San Siro Stadium on Tuesday evening.
A fan of English club Newcastle United was stabbed in Milan in September before his team’s Champions League game with AC Milan.
Latest on Sportstar
- UEFA Champions League 2023: PSG fan stabbed in overnight clashes in Milan
- Tottenham vs Chelsea Highlights: TOT 1 - 4 CHE, Jackson’s scores late hat-trick, Romero, Udogie see red card
- Al Duhail vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming info: Cristiano Ronaldo looks to shine in the Champions League again
- Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: Starc removes Shahidi; AFG 189/3 vs AUS
- King Cup of Champions: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr beats Al Ettifaq and makes it to quarters, Mane scores winner
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE