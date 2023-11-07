Al Duhail vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming info: Cristiano Ronaldo looks to shine in the Champions League again

Al Nassr will look to continue its unbeaten run when it faces Al Duhail in a group-stage match of the AFC Champions League at the Al Rayyan Stadium in Qatar on Tuesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s side has not lost a match since August 18 this year and is on a five-match winning run across all competitions.

Ronaldo, himself, has looked in frightening form, with 44 goals in this calendar year so far. In Al Nassr’s previous match, against Al Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League, he had opened the scoring as the team won 2-0.

Al Duhail, on the other hand, has had a change in its fortunes after the arrival of former Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier. Since his arrival, it has played three matches, winning twice.

ALSO READ: King Cup of Champions: Al Nassr beats Al Ettifaq and makes it to quarters, Mane scores winner

The only team to beat it is Al Nassr. And Tuesday’s match will be the perfect moment for the Qatari side to settle the scores at its home stadium.

One of its biggest strengths would be Phillipe Coutinho, who has a goal and an assist in seven appearances for the club.

When and where to watch Al Duhail vs Al Nassr? How to watch Al Duhail vs Al Nassr in India? The AFC Champions League match between Al Duhail and Al Nassr will be live telecast on Sports18 SD and HD. How to live stream Al Duhail vs Al Nassr? Al Duhail vs Al Nassr in the AFC Champions League will be live streamed on FanCode.

For Al Nassr, on the other, the biggest strength will be its attacking line, comprising Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Anderson Talisca. In Galtier’s own words, Ronaldo is still the best player in the world.

“When you face Ronaldo, there isn’t much you can do. He scored two beautiful goals. I’m at a loss for words to describe him. What he did is extraordinary for a 38-year-old. He’s still the best player in the world,” he had said after the teams clashed earlier in the Champions League.