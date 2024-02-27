Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Day 5 Quarterfinal updates: Mumbai leads by 415 vs Baroda; Karnataka steady in 371-run chase v Baroda

Andhra’s dramatic day - on and off the field

Hanuma Vihari has decided that he will never play for Andhra - a team where he lost his self respect. Shortly after losing to Madhya Pradesh in the quarterfinal of the Ranji Trophy on Monday, the seasoned Vihari wrote on his social media handles that he’s moving on from Andhra due to humiliation.

Despite being named the captain for the season, Vihari relinquished the captaincy ahead of Andhra’s second game against Mumbai in January.

