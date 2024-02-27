MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Day 5 Quarterfinal updates: Mumbai leads by 415 vs Baroda; Karnataka steady in 371-run chase v Baroda

Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Quarterfinals: Get the cricket score, latest scorecard, live streaming info, news and telecast details from Day 5 of the Ranji Trophy 2024 quarterfinal matches.

Updated : Feb 27, 2024 09:36 IST

Team Sportstar
File image of Karnataka’s Mayank Agarwal in action.
File image of Karnataka’s Mayank Agarwal in action. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH
lightbox-info

File image of Karnataka’s Mayank Agarwal in action. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of Day 5 of the Ranji Trophy 2024 Quarterfinals. Stay tuned as we get you all the latest updates. 

  • February 27, 2024 09:32
    Karnataka needs 268 to win

    Aneesh (1*) and Mayank Agarwal (61*) are at the crease for Karnataka, which still needs 268 runs to win against Vidarbha. Yash Thakur opens the bowling 

  • February 27, 2024 09:30
    Andhra’s dramatic day - on and off the field

    Hanuma Vihari has decided that he will never play for Andhra - a team where he lost his self respect. Shortly after losing to Madhya Pradesh in the quarterfinal of the Ranji Trophy on Monday, the seasoned Vihari wrote on his social media handles that he’s moving on from Andhra due to humiliation.

    Despite being named the captain for the season, Vihari relinquished the captaincy ahead of Andhra’s second game against Mumbai in January. 

    Read the full story by our correspondent Shayan Acharya:

    Ranji Trophy 2024: Hanuma Vihari to not play for Andhra, former skipper slams ACA after suffering ‘humiliation’

    Despite being named the captain for the season, Vihari relinquished the captaincy ahead of Andhra’s second game against Mumbai in January.

  • February 27, 2024 09:15
    Sandeep Warrier - TN’s silent guardian, a watchful protector

    Tamil Nadu has steamrolled opposition on its way to the semifinals with five outright wins and a large part of that has been down to the efforts of left-arm spinners R. Sai Kishore (47 wickets) and S. Ajith Ram (41), who are ranked top two on the wicket charts this season (Elite group) so far.

    However, one person who has flown under the radar has been pace spearhead Sandeep Warrier. The 32-year-old’s 23 scalps have played a key role in TN bowling out all its opponents twice this season. 

    Read the full story by our correspondent Dipak Raghav: 

    Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Flying under the radar, Sandeep Warrier has been pivotal in Tamil Nadu’s dominance

    Sandeep Warrier’s 23 scalps have played a key role in TN bowling out all its opponents twice this season.

  • February 27, 2024 09:01
    Exciting day ahead

    The start of day’s play is scheduled at 9:30am IST for both the matches. While the Karnataka vs Vidarbha match will have a definite result, the Mumbai vs Baroda match might not have one. However, with a first innings lead of over 400 runs, it is more likely that Mumbai will make it to the semis

  • February 27, 2024 08:56
    Vidarbha vs Karnataka - Day 4 report

    From being down and out, Karnataka clawed back into contention against Vidarbha in its Ranji Trophy quarterfinal here on Monday.

    An inspired performance from fast bowlers Vidwath Kaverappa (6/61) and V. Vyshak (4/81) lifted Karnataka from gloom to hope. The pacers bowled with heart and fire to dismiss Vidarbha for 196 in the second essay, leaving Karnataka with a 371-run target.

    Read the full report here
  • February 27, 2024 07:57
    Mumbai vs Baroda - Day 4 report

    A combination of domination and grit has been a hallmark of Mumbai’s batting legacy. Both the aspects were on display in plenty all through Day Four of its Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Baroda.

    Thanks to a near-clinical batting display – dominated by Prithvi Shaw’s (87, 93b, 10x4, 2x6) aggression and Hardik Tamore’s perfect anchor (114, 233b, 10x4) en route a second First Class hundred and a stubborn resistance by the lower order, especially allrounders Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian – meant Mumbai ended the penultimate day’s play at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Indoor Academy at 379 for nine in its second essay.

    Read the full report here
  • February 27, 2024 07:51
    Live streaming/telecast information

    Both the matches happening today will be streamed live on the JioCinema app/website: 

    Karnataka vs Vidarbha

    Mumbai vs Baroda

Ranji Trophy

