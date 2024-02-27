Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Day 5 Quarterfinal updates: Mumbai leads by 415 vs Baroda; Karnataka steady in 371-run chase v Baroda

- February 27, 2024 09:32Karnataka needs 268 to win
Aneesh (1*) and Mayank Agarwal (61*) are at the crease for Karnataka, which still needs 268 runs to win against Vidarbha. Yash Thakur opens the bowling
- February 27, 2024 09:30Andhra’s dramatic day - on and off the field
Hanuma Vihari has decided that he will never play for Andhra - a team where he lost his self respect. Shortly after losing to Madhya Pradesh in the quarterfinal of the Ranji Trophy on Monday, the seasoned Vihari wrote on his social media handles that he’s moving on from Andhra due to humiliation.
Despite being named the captain for the season, Vihari relinquished the captaincy ahead of Andhra’s second game against Mumbai in January.
Read the full story by our correspondent Shayan Acharya:
- February 27, 2024 09:15Sandeep Warrier - TN’s silent guardian, a watchful protector
Tamil Nadu has steamrolled opposition on its way to the semifinals with five outright wins and a large part of that has been down to the efforts of left-arm spinners R. Sai Kishore (47 wickets) and S. Ajith Ram (41), who are ranked top two on the wicket charts this season (Elite group) so far.
However, one person who has flown under the radar has been pace spearhead Sandeep Warrier. The 32-year-old’s 23 scalps have played a key role in TN bowling out all its opponents twice this season.
Read the full story by our correspondent Dipak Raghav:
- February 27, 2024 09:01Exciting day ahead
The start of day’s play is scheduled at 9:30am IST for both the matches. While the Karnataka vs Vidarbha match will have a definite result, the Mumbai vs Baroda match might not have one. However, with a first innings lead of over 400 runs, it is more likely that Mumbai will make it to the semis
- February 27, 2024 08:56Vidarbha vs Karnataka - Day 4 report
From being down and out, Karnataka clawed back into contention against Vidarbha in its Ranji Trophy quarterfinal here on Monday.
An inspired performance from fast bowlers Vidwath Kaverappa (6/61) and V. Vyshak (4/81) lifted Karnataka from gloom to hope. The pacers bowled with heart and fire to dismiss Vidarbha for 196 in the second essay, leaving Karnataka with a 371-run target.Read the full report here
- February 27, 2024 07:57Mumbai vs Baroda - Day 4 report
A combination of domination and grit has been a hallmark of Mumbai’s batting legacy. Both the aspects were on display in plenty all through Day Four of its Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Baroda.
Thanks to a near-clinical batting display – dominated by Prithvi Shaw’s (87, 93b, 10x4, 2x6) aggression and Hardik Tamore’s perfect anchor (114, 233b, 10x4) en route a second First Class hundred and a stubborn resistance by the lower order, especially allrounders Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian – meant Mumbai ended the penultimate day’s play at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Indoor Academy at 379 for nine in its second essay.Read the full report here
- February 27, 2024 07:51Live streaming/telecast information
Both the matches happening today will be streamed live on the JioCinema app/website:
Karnataka vs Vidarbha
Mumbai vs Baroda
Latest on Sportstar
- Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Day 5 Quarterfinal updates: Mumbai leads by 415 vs Baroda; Karnataka steady in 371-run chase v Baroda
- Jon Dahl Tomasson hired as first foreign-born coach of Sweden
- WPL 2024: How a mother’s ambition for her daughter sparked a cricketing revolution in Sajana and Minnu Mani’s Wayanad
- New Zealand’s Wagner retires from international cricket
- Paralympics chief hopes for full stadiums and extensive TV coverage in Paris
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE