MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy Final: Shreyas Iyer stays off-field on Day 4 with back pain, to take field on last day

Barring Shreyas – the Kolkata Knight Riders – all the other KKR players will arrive in Kolkata ahead of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Thursday.

Published : Mar 13, 2024 19:37 IST , Mumbai - 1 MIN READ

Amol Karhadkar
The batter, who scored an aggressive 95 in the second innings for Mumbai, has been dealing with a back injury for almost two years and has missed multiple important international games.
The batter, who scored an aggressive 95 in the second innings for Mumbai, has been dealing with a back injury for almost two years and has missed multiple important international games. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/The Hindu
infoIcon

The batter, who scored an aggressive 95 in the second innings for Mumbai, has been dealing with a back injury for almost two years and has missed multiple important international games. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/The Hindu

Shreyas Iyer remained off the field due to back pain for the entire duration of the fourth day’s play of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final between Mumbai and Vidarbha at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

“He had some back pain, but he is fine now. He should take the field tomorrow,” said Bhushan Patil, Mumbai team manager. Amogh Bhatkal, the reserve opener, fielded in his place.

Barring Shreyas – the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – all the other KKR players will arrive in Kolkata ahead of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Thursday.

RELATED: Karun Nair, Akshay Wadkar’s rearguard action helps Vidarbha put up fight in Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final

During his aggressive knock of 95, Shreyas was attended to by the team physiotherapist. The batter has been dealing with a back injury for almost two years and has missed multiple important international games.

He had reportedly been feeling discomfort with his back before being dropped from India’s squad midway through the England tour – and subsequently being omitted from the BCCI central contracts list.

Related Topics

Shreyas Iyer /

Mumbai /

Ranji Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Final: I would have loved to be batting overnight, says Vidarbha’s Karun Nair
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Indian sports news wrap: March 13
    Team Sportstar
  3. DC-W vs GG-W Live score updates WPL 2024: Jonassen strikes to leave Gujarat two down
    Team Sportstar
  4. Kerala Blasters vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL Live Score: Sadiku with early goal; KBFC 0-1 MBSG
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy Final: Shreyas Iyer stays off-field on Day 4 with back pain, to take field on last day
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Final: I would have loved to be batting overnight, says Vidarbha’s Karun Nair
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Ranji Trophy Final: Shreyas Iyer stays off-field on Day 4 with back pain, to take field on last day
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Final: Karun Nair, Akshay Wadkar’s rearguard action helps Vidarbha put up fight
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. What is the highest successful run chase in Ranji Trophy?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy Final HIGHLIGHTS, Mumbai vs Vidarbha Day 4: VID 248/5, needs 290 more; Wadkar fights on
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Final: I would have loved to be batting overnight, says Vidarbha’s Karun Nair
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Indian sports news wrap: March 13
    Team Sportstar
  3. DC-W vs GG-W Live score updates WPL 2024: Jonassen strikes to leave Gujarat two down
    Team Sportstar
  4. Kerala Blasters vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL Live Score: Sadiku with early goal; KBFC 0-1 MBSG
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy Final: Shreyas Iyer stays off-field on Day 4 with back pain, to take field on last day
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment