Ranji Trophy Final: Shreyas Iyer stays off-field on Day 4 with back pain, to take field on last day

Shreyas Iyer remained off the field due to back pain for the entire duration of the fourth day’s play of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final between Mumbai and Vidarbha at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

“He had some back pain, but he is fine now. He should take the field tomorrow,” said Bhushan Patil, Mumbai team manager. Amogh Bhatkal, the reserve opener, fielded in his place.

Barring Shreyas – the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – all the other KKR players will arrive in Kolkata ahead of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Thursday.

During his aggressive knock of 95, Shreyas was attended to by the team physiotherapist. The batter has been dealing with a back injury for almost two years and has missed multiple important international games.

He had reportedly been feeling discomfort with his back before being dropped from India’s squad midway through the England tour – and subsequently being omitted from the BCCI central contracts list.