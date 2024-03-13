Ranji Trophy Final: I would have loved to be batting overnight, says Vidarbha’s Karun Nair

The last time Karun Nair batted in a Ranji Trophy match at the Wankhede Stadium – also a final – he registered the highest individual score in a Ranji final with a sterling knock of 328. While Vidarbha would have wanted him to repeat his heroics, Karun stretched the game into the last day, with a sedate knock of 74 on the penultimate day of the final against Mumbai.

The knock capped off Karun’s return to Ranji Trophy with a tally of 690 runs. More than being set to end as Vidarbha’s leading run-scorer in his maiden season as a pro (Akshay Wadkar has a tally of 591 and is at the crease), Karun was elated with being back in the domestic circuit after being dropped by his alma mater Karnataka the previous season.

“Quite honestly, after the last year, I was really happy to play. I haven’t faced challenges as such. Everyone has been really welcoming, there is a good atmosphere in the team. Over the season, I really got to know people and understand them better,” Karun said.

The 32-year-old admitted that the County Championship stint with Northamptonshire gave him the confidence ahead of the season. “I have batted well this season in all formats. At least this season, I have got quite a few runs. I played a few games in the county championship and started getting runs and that gave me confidence,” Karun said.

“If I could score in the Oval, score 150 when the conditions are much tougher, that gave me a lot of confidence before I came here. Then I kept going with that confidence that if I could score there I can score anywhere,” he added.

Karun had no qualms in stating Vidarbha had its back to the wall. “Realistically, it is a tough task. But if I can say something about this team is that it never gives up,” he said.

“They show character each time they are put down. It’s really a tough task but it’s cricket, you never know what can happen. I would have loved to be batting overnight,” he concluded.