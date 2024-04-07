MI vs DC IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match

Mumbai Indians will search for its first win of IPL 2024 season when it hosts Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

The tale has not been too different for DC either this year, which has managed just one victory from its four games so far and comes to contest on the back of a reverse at the hands of Rajasthan Royals.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details:

Where will the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals be played?

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

When will the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals be played?

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match will be played on April 7, 2024.

What time will the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals start?

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals take place?

The toss of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match on April 6?

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match online?

The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.