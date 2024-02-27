Kotian, Deshpande register second-highest 10th wicket partnership in Ranji Trophy history

The Mumbai pair of Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande put on the second-highest tenth-wicket partnership during the quarterfinal match against Baroda at the BKC Ground in Mumbai.

Kotian and Deshpande added 232 runs for the 10th wicket, just one run shy of the 233-run record held by Ajay Sharma and Maninder Singh for Delhi against Mumbai in the 1991-92 season.

FOLLOW LIVE | Ranji Trophy quaterfinals Day 5

Kotian achieved his century in 115 deliveries with a single off Bharghav Batt, while Deshpande followed suit with a stunning 112-ball ton, becoming the first number 11 centurion for Mumbai. The tandem is the only the second-ever pair to score First-Class hundreds as number 10 and 11 in the same innings.

Deshpande finally perished for a well-made 123 off Ninad Rathva as Mumbai post a mammoth 569 runs on board. Baroda will have a daunting task of chasing 606 runs, which looks highly improbable.

Kotian and Deshpande have almost ensured Mumbai’s semifinal qualification as the side also held a first innings lead of 36 runs. Mumbai will face Tamil Nadu, which beat Saurashtra, in the semifinal.