MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Kotian, Deshpande register second-highest 10th wicket partnership in Ranji Trophy history

The Mumbai pair of Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande put on the second-highest tenth-wicket partnership during the quarterfinal match against Baroda at the BKC Ground in Mumbai.

Published : Feb 27, 2024 11:20 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai’s Tanush Kotian in action.
Mumbai’s Tanush Kotian in action. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Mumbai’s Tanush Kotian in action. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu

The Mumbai pair of Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande put on the second-highest tenth-wicket partnership during the quarterfinal match against Baroda at the BKC Ground in Mumbai.

Kotian and Deshpande added 232 runs for the 10th wicket, just one run shy of the 233-run record held by Ajay Sharma and Maninder Singh for Delhi against Mumbai in the 1991-92 season.

FOLLOW LIVE | Ranji Trophy quaterfinals Day 5

Kotian achieved his century in 115 deliveries with a single off Bharghav Batt, while Deshpande followed suit with a stunning 112-ball ton, becoming the first number 11 centurion for Mumbai. The tandem is the only the second-ever pair to score First-Class hundreds as number 10 and 11 in the same innings.

Deshpande finally perished for a well-made 123 off Ninad Rathva as Mumbai post a mammoth 569 runs on board. Baroda will have a daunting task of chasing 606 runs, which looks highly improbable.

Kotian and Deshpande have almost ensured Mumbai’s semifinal qualification as the side also held a first innings lead of 36 runs. Mumbai will face Tamil Nadu, which beat Saurashtra, in the semifinal.

Related Topics

Tushar Deshpande

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kotian, Deshpande register second-highest 10th wicket partnership in Ranji Trophy history
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Day 5 Quarterfinal updates: Kotian, Deshpande help Mumbai set 605-run target vs Baroda; Vidarbha needs 3 wickets to win vs Karnataka
    Team Sportstar
  3. CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup: US falls to Mexico for the second time ever, losing 2-0
    AP
  4. Ramsay leaves Man Utd to become head coach of MLS side Minnesota United
    Reuters
  5. New Zealand’s Wagner retires from international cricket
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Kotian, Deshpande register second-highest 10th wicket partnership in Ranji Trophy history
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Day 5 Quarterfinal updates: Kotian, Deshpande help Mumbai set 605-run target vs Baroda; Vidarbha needs 3 wickets to win vs Karnataka
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Flying under the radar, Sandeep Warrier has been pivotal in Tamil Nadu’s dominance
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Andhra Cricket Association to conduct enquiry into Vihari’s complaints regarding captaincy
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Maiden First-Class ton after 110 overs of keeping: Hardik Tamore’s grit takes Mumbai to safety in Ranji quarters
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kotian, Deshpande register second-highest 10th wicket partnership in Ranji Trophy history
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Day 5 Quarterfinal updates: Kotian, Deshpande help Mumbai set 605-run target vs Baroda; Vidarbha needs 3 wickets to win vs Karnataka
    Team Sportstar
  3. CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup: US falls to Mexico for the second time ever, losing 2-0
    AP
  4. Ramsay leaves Man Utd to become head coach of MLS side Minnesota United
    Reuters
  5. New Zealand’s Wagner retires from international cricket
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment