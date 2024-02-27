MagazineBuy Print

Statsman: Ashwin second quickest to reach 500 wickets in Test cricket

Ashwin became the second Indian after Anil Kumble (619) and the third off-spinner after Sri Lanka’s M. Muralitharan and Australian Nathan Lyon to pick 500 wickets.

Published : Feb 27, 2024 17:52 IST - 0 MINS READ

Mohandas Menon
R Ashwin in action during the Rajkot Test against England.
R Ashwin in action during the Rajkot Test against England. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI
infoIcon

R Ashwin in action during the Rajkot Test against England. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Aswin scales Mt. 500


 


 

9 The number of bowlers who now have the distinction of reaching 500 wickets during their Test career. India’s R. Ashwin became the latest to join this elite group on the second day of the Rajkot Test match on 16 March 2024. He thus became the second Indian after Anil Kumble (619) and the third off-spinner after Sri Lanka’s M. Muralitharan and Australian Nathan Lyon. Playing in the 98th Test match of his career, Ashwin became the second quickest to reach this landmark in Tests. Muralitharan achieved this feat, the fastest, in just 87 Tests on 16 March 2004. Ashwin, at 37 years and 152 days, is also the second oldest to do so after West Indian Courtney Walsh (38y-140d). Regarding strike rates among these bowlers while reaching their 500th Test wicket, Ashwin (51.49) is the second quickest after Australian Glenn McGrath (50.83).

Quickest to reach the 500th Test wicket (in fewest Tests) – the complete list

Tests

Bowler

For

Achieved on

Wkts

Ave.

S/R

Age

87

M. Muralitharan

SL

16 Mar 2004

500

22.78

59.04

31y-334d

98

R. Ashwin

Ind

16 Feb 2024

500

23.95

51.49

37y-152d

105

Anil Kumble

Ind

11 Mar 2006

501

28.88

65.79

35y-145d

108

Shane Warne

Aus

12 Mar 2004

501

25.51

60.32

34y-181d

110

Glenn McGrath

Aus

21 Jul 2005

504

21.12

50.83

35y-162d

123

Nathan Lyon

Aus

17 Dec 2023

501

30.86

63.10

36y-27d

129

Courtney Walsh

WI

19 Mar 2001

504

24.56

57.56

38y-140d

129

James Anderson

Eng

8 Sep 2017

506

27.39

55.85

35y-40d

140

Stuart Broad

Eng

28 Jul 2020

501

27.95

56.77

34y-34d

Note: The above career figures are updated at the end of the innings in the match where milestone was achieved.


 

51.46 R. Ashwin’s career bowling strike-rate at the end of the Rajkot Test match is now the best by any bowler with 500 or more wickets in a Test career. Behind him is Australian Glenn McGrath, whose bowling strike-rate is the closest to Ashwin.

Best career bowling career strike rates among the nine bowlers with 500-plus Test wickets

S/R

Bowler

For

Tests

Wkts

Ave/

R/O

51.46

R. Ashwin

Ind

98

501

23.94

2.79

51.95

Glenn McGrath

Aus

124

563

21.64

2.50

55.05

M. Muralitharan

SL

133

800

22.73

2.48

55.79

Stuart Broad

Eng

167

604

27.68

2.98

56.98

James Anderson 

Eng

185

696

26.51

2.79 

3 The number of players who have the distinction of doing the double of 3000 runs and 500 wickets during their Test career. By claiming his 500th Test wicket in Rajkot, R. Ashwin became the latest to achieve this double, having already aggregated 3000-plus career runs in Tests. Incidentally, Ashwin is now the quickest to do this in the fewest Test matches (98). England’s Stuart Broad (140 games) and Shane Warne (142) took much longer than Ashwin.


 

Players with 3000-plus runs and 500-plus wickets in Test cricket history

Player

For

Tests

Runs

Ave.

Wkts

Ave.

Achieved in


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 

Test#

Date

Shane Warne

Aus

145

3154

17.33

708

25.42

142

4 Dec 2006

Stuart Broad

Eng

167

3662

18.04

604

27.68

140

28 Jul 2020

R. Ashwin

Ind

98

3308

26.68

501

23.94

98

16 Mar 2024


 

7 The number of Indian players who have the distinction of doing the double of 7000 runs and 500 wickets in first-class cricket. Ravindra Jadeja became the latest to join this elite club of players when he claimed his 500th wicket in Rajkot in the second innings on the fourth day on 18 February 2024. In the same Rajkot match, he had completed 7000 career runs during his knock of 112 on the opening day on 15 February.

7000-plus runs and 500-plus wickets

Batter

Mts

Runs

Ave.

Wkts

Ave.

From

To

Vijay Hazare

238

18740

58.38

595

24.61

1934/35

1966/67

Vinoo Mankad

233

11593

34.60

782

24.53

1935/36

1963/64

Bapu Nadkarni

191

8880

40.36

500

21.37

1951/52

1971/72

Madan Lal

232

10204

42.87

625

25.50

1968/69

1991

Kapil Dev

275

11353

33.00

835

27.09

1975/76

1993/94

Ravi Shastri

245

13202

44.00

509

32.89

1979/80

1993/94

Ravindra Jadeja

125

7101

45.81

506

23.86

2006/07

2023/24


 

10 The number of players who have made over 1000 runs and claimed over 50 wickets against England during their Test career. On the opening day in Rajkot, Jadeja became the latest to achieve this all-round feat and the third Indian player after Kapil Dev and R. Ashwin. However, Jadeja is the quickest to do this double, in just 18 Tests. Previously, Australian Keith Miller and South African Trevor Goddard did it in 19 games.

Quickest to reach 1000 runs and 50 wickets in Tests against England


 


 


 


 


 

Test career against England


 


 


 

Tests

Player

For

Achieved on

Venue

Runs

Ave.

Wkts

Ave.

18

Ravindra Jadeja

Ind

15 Feb 2024

Rajkot

1000

35.71

63

33.57

19

Keith Miller

Aus

23 Jul 1953

Leeds

1140

42.22

54

21.30

19

Trevor Goddard

SA

22 Jan 1965

Jo’burg

1119

30.24

54

25.98

20

Gary Sobers

WI

5 Aug 1966

Leeds

2032

65.55

55

32.78

20

Kapil Dev

Ind

21 Jun 1986

Leeds

1008

38.77

69

35.78


 

36 The age of Rohit Sharma when he registered the 11th century of his Test career on the opening day of the Rajkot Test match on 15 February 2024. The century was his third as India’s captain in Test matches. He thus became the oldest Indian captain to register a Test century. The previous oldest was Vijay Hazare, who was 36 years and 279 days, while Rohit was 12 days older.

Oldest Indian captain to register a Test century

Age

Batter

Runs

Against

Venue

Date

Result

36y-291d

Rohit Sharma

131

England

Rajkot

15 Feb 2024

W

36y-279d

Vijay Hazare

155

England

Mumbai BS

14 Dec 1951

D

35y-321d

M Azharuddin

103*

New Zealand 

Wellington

26 Dec 1998

L

34y-135d

Rahul Dravid

129

Bangladesh

Mirpur

25 May 2007

W

33y-182d

Sunil Gavaskar

127*

Pakistan

Faisalabad

3 Jan 1983

L

Note: Only the batter’s final century has been listed above


 

7 The number of batters who have converted their first three centuries to a 150-plus score. Yashasvi Jaiswal achieved this rare feat during his unbeaten 214 in Rajkot against England, thus making him the first Indian to do so.

Batters converting their first three Test centuries to a 150+ score

Batter

For

1st Test century

2nd Test century

3rd Test century

Javed Miandad

Pak

163 v NZ (Lahore) 1976

206 v NZ (Karachi) 1976

154* v Ind (Faisalabad) 1978

Andrew Jones

NZ

150 v Aus (Adelaide) 1987

170* v Ind (Auckland) 1990

186 v SL (Wellington) 1991

Brian Lara

WI

277 v Aus (Sydney) 1993

167 v Eng (Georgetown) 1994

375 v Eng (St John’s) 1994

Mahela Jayawardene

SL

167 v NZ (Galle) 1998

242 v Ind (ColomboSSC) 1999

167 v SA (Galle) 2000

Matthew Sinclair

NZ

214 v WI (Wellington) 1999

150 v SAf (Pt Elizabeth) 2000

204* v Pak (Christchurch) 2001

Graeme Smith

SA

200 v Ban (E London) 2002

151 v Pak (Cape Town) 2003

277 v Eng (Birmingham) 2003

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Ind 

171 v WI (Roseau) 2023

209 v Eng (Vizag) 2024

214* v Eng (Rajkot) 2024

Notes:

* Sinclair’s only three 100+ scores of his Test career

* Smith’s fourth 100+ score was 259 v Eng at Lord’s 2003. He is the only one in the above list with a 150+ score in his first four centuries.


 

250 The number of left-handed victims claimed by R. Ashwin in Test cricket. He becomes the first bowler in Test cricket history to achieve this milestone. Way behind him is England’s Jimmy Anderson, who has 216 left-handed victims.

Bowlers claiming wickets of left-handed batters on most occasions during their Test career

Bowler

For

LHB

RHB

Total wickets

%LHB

Matches


 


 


 


 


 


 


 

R. Ashwin

Ind

250

251

501

49.90

98

James Anderson

Eng

217

479

696

31.18

185

Stuart Broad

Eng

193

411

604

31.95

167

M. Muralitharan

SL

191

609

800

23.88

133

Nathan Lyon

Aus

184

333

517

35.59

127


 


 

All records are correct and updated until 18 February 2024.


 

