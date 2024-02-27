Statsman: Ashwin second quickest to reach 500 wickets in Test cricket

Aswin scales Mt. 500
9 The number of bowlers who now have the distinction of reaching 500 wickets during their Test career. India’s R. Ashwin became the latest to join this elite group on the second day of the Rajkot Test match on 16 March 2024. He thus became the second Indian after Anil Kumble (619) and the third off-spinner after Sri Lanka’s M. Muralitharan and Australian Nathan Lyon. Playing in the 98th Test match of his career, Ashwin became the second quickest to reach this landmark in Tests. Muralitharan achieved this feat, the fastest, in just 87 Tests on 16 March 2004. Ashwin, at 37 years and 152 days, is also the second oldest to do so after West Indian Courtney Walsh (38y-140d). Regarding strike rates among these bowlers while reaching their 500th Test wicket, Ashwin (51.49) is the second quickest after Australian Glenn McGrath (50.83).
Quickest to reach the 500th Test wicket (in fewest Tests) – the complete list
Tests
Bowler
For
Achieved on
Wkts
Ave.
S/R
Age
87
M. Muralitharan
SL
16 Mar 2004
500
22.78
59.04
31y-334d
98
R. Ashwin
Ind
16 Feb 2024
500
23.95
51.49
37y-152d
105
Anil Kumble
Ind
11 Mar 2006
501
28.88
65.79
35y-145d
108
Shane Warne
Aus
12 Mar 2004
501
25.51
60.32
34y-181d
110
Glenn McGrath
Aus
21 Jul 2005
504
21.12
50.83
35y-162d
123
Nathan Lyon
Aus
17 Dec 2023
501
30.86
63.10
36y-27d
129
Courtney Walsh
WI
19 Mar 2001
504
24.56
57.56
38y-140d
129
James Anderson
Eng
8 Sep 2017
506
27.39
55.85
35y-40d
140
Stuart Broad
Eng
28 Jul 2020
501
27.95
56.77
34y-34d
Note: The above career figures are updated at the end of the innings in the match where milestone was achieved.
51.46 R. Ashwin’s career bowling strike-rate at the end of the Rajkot Test match is now the best by any bowler with 500 or more wickets in a Test career. Behind him is Australian Glenn McGrath, whose bowling strike-rate is the closest to Ashwin.
Best career bowling career strike rates among the nine bowlers with 500-plus Test wickets
S/R
Bowler
For
Tests
Wkts
Ave/
R/O
51.46
R. Ashwin
Ind
98
501
23.94
2.79
51.95
Glenn McGrath
Aus
124
563
21.64
2.50
55.05
M. Muralitharan
SL
133
800
22.73
2.48
55.79
Stuart Broad
Eng
167
604
27.68
2.98
56.98
James Anderson
Eng
185
696
26.51
2.79
3 The number of players who have the distinction of doing the double of 3000 runs and 500 wickets during their Test career. By claiming his 500th Test wicket in Rajkot, R. Ashwin became the latest to achieve this double, having already aggregated 3000-plus career runs in Tests. Incidentally, Ashwin is now the quickest to do this in the fewest Test matches (98). England’s Stuart Broad (140 games) and Shane Warne (142) took much longer than Ashwin.
Players with 3000-plus runs and 500-plus wickets in Test cricket history
Player
For
Tests
Runs
Ave.
Wkts
Ave.
Achieved in
Test#
Date
Shane Warne
Aus
145
3154
17.33
708
25.42
142
4 Dec 2006
Stuart Broad
Eng
167
3662
18.04
604
27.68
140
28 Jul 2020
R. Ashwin
Ind
98
3308
26.68
501
23.94
98
16 Mar 2024
7 The number of Indian players who have the distinction of doing the double of 7000 runs and 500 wickets in first-class cricket. Ravindra Jadeja became the latest to join this elite club of players when he claimed his 500th wicket in Rajkot in the second innings on the fourth day on 18 February 2024. In the same Rajkot match, he had completed 7000 career runs during his knock of 112 on the opening day on 15 February.
7000-plus runs and 500-plus wickets
Batter
Mts
Runs
Ave.
Wkts
Ave.
From
To
Vijay Hazare
238
18740
58.38
595
24.61
1934/35
1966/67
Vinoo Mankad
233
11593
34.60
782
24.53
1935/36
1963/64
Bapu Nadkarni
191
8880
40.36
500
21.37
1951/52
1971/72
Madan Lal
232
10204
42.87
625
25.50
1968/69
1991
Kapil Dev
275
11353
33.00
835
27.09
1975/76
1993/94
Ravi Shastri
245
13202
44.00
509
32.89
1979/80
1993/94
Ravindra Jadeja
125
7101
45.81
506
23.86
2006/07
2023/24
10 The number of players who have made over 1000 runs and claimed over 50 wickets against England during their Test career. On the opening day in Rajkot, Jadeja became the latest to achieve this all-round feat and the third Indian player after Kapil Dev and R. Ashwin. However, Jadeja is the quickest to do this double, in just 18 Tests. Previously, Australian Keith Miller and South African Trevor Goddard did it in 19 games.
Quickest to reach 1000 runs and 50 wickets in Tests against England
Test career against England
Tests
Player
For
Achieved on
Venue
Runs
Ave.
Wkts
Ave.
18
Ravindra Jadeja
Ind
15 Feb 2024
Rajkot
1000
35.71
63
33.57
19
Keith Miller
Aus
23 Jul 1953
Leeds
1140
42.22
54
21.30
19
Trevor Goddard
SA
22 Jan 1965
Jo’burg
1119
30.24
54
25.98
20
Gary Sobers
WI
5 Aug 1966
Leeds
2032
65.55
55
32.78
20
Kapil Dev
Ind
21 Jun 1986
Leeds
1008
38.77
69
35.78
36 The age of Rohit Sharma when he registered the 11th century of his Test career on the opening day of the Rajkot Test match on 15 February 2024. The century was his third as India’s captain in Test matches. He thus became the oldest Indian captain to register a Test century. The previous oldest was Vijay Hazare, who was 36 years and 279 days, while Rohit was 12 days older.
Oldest Indian captain to register a Test century
Age
Batter
Runs
Against
Venue
Date
Result
36y-291d
Rohit Sharma
131
England
Rajkot
15 Feb 2024
W
36y-279d
Vijay Hazare
155
England
Mumbai BS
14 Dec 1951
D
35y-321d
M Azharuddin
103*
New Zealand
Wellington
26 Dec 1998
L
34y-135d
Rahul Dravid
129
Bangladesh
Mirpur
25 May 2007
W
33y-182d
Sunil Gavaskar
127*
Pakistan
Faisalabad
3 Jan 1983
L
Note: Only the batter’s final century has been listed above
7 The number of batters who have converted their first three centuries to a 150-plus score. Yashasvi Jaiswal achieved this rare feat during his unbeaten 214 in Rajkot against England, thus making him the first Indian to do so.
Batters converting their first three Test centuries to a 150+ score
Batter
For
1st Test century
2nd Test century
3rd Test century
Javed Miandad
Pak
163 v NZ (Lahore) 1976
206 v NZ (Karachi) 1976
154* v Ind (Faisalabad) 1978
Andrew Jones
NZ
150 v Aus (Adelaide) 1987
170* v Ind (Auckland) 1990
186 v SL (Wellington) 1991
Brian Lara
WI
277 v Aus (Sydney) 1993
167 v Eng (Georgetown) 1994
375 v Eng (St John’s) 1994
Mahela Jayawardene
SL
167 v NZ (Galle) 1998
242 v Ind (ColomboSSC) 1999
167 v SA (Galle) 2000
Matthew Sinclair
NZ
214 v WI (Wellington) 1999
150 v SAf (Pt Elizabeth) 2000
204* v Pak (Christchurch) 2001
Graeme Smith
SA
200 v Ban (E London) 2002
151 v Pak (Cape Town) 2003
277 v Eng (Birmingham) 2003
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Ind
171 v WI (Roseau) 2023
209 v Eng (Vizag) 2024
214* v Eng (Rajkot) 2024
Notes:
* Sinclair’s only three 100+ scores of his Test career
* Smith’s fourth 100+ score was 259 v Eng at Lord’s 2003. He is the only one in the above list with a 150+ score in his first four centuries.
250 The number of left-handed victims claimed by R. Ashwin in Test cricket. He becomes the first bowler in Test cricket history to achieve this milestone. Way behind him is England’s Jimmy Anderson, who has 216 left-handed victims.
Bowlers claiming wickets of left-handed batters on most occasions during their Test career
Bowler
For
LHB
RHB
Total wickets
%LHB
Matches
R. Ashwin
Ind
250
251
501
49.90
98
James Anderson
Eng
217
479
696
31.18
185
Stuart Broad
Eng
193
411
604
31.95
167
M. Muralitharan
SL
191
609
800
23.88
133
Nathan Lyon
Aus
184
333
517
35.59
127
All records are correct and updated until 18 February 2024.
