Statsman: Ashwin second quickest to reach 500 wickets in Test cricket

Aswin scales Mt. 500









9 The number of bowlers who now have the distinction of reaching 500 wickets during their Test career. India’s R. Ashwin became the latest to join this elite group on the second day of the Rajkot Test match on 16 March 2024. He thus became the second Indian after Anil Kumble (619) and the third off-spinner after Sri Lanka’s M. Muralitharan and Australian Nathan Lyon. Playing in the 98th Test match of his career, Ashwin became the second quickest to reach this landmark in Tests. Muralitharan achieved this feat, the fastest, in just 87 Tests on 16 March 2004. Ashwin, at 37 years and 152 days, is also the second oldest to do so after West Indian Courtney Walsh (38y-140d). Regarding strike rates among these bowlers while reaching their 500th Test wicket, Ashwin (51.49) is the second quickest after Australian Glenn McGrath (50.83).

Quickest to reach the 500th Test wicket (in fewest Tests) – the complete list

Tests Bowler For Achieved on Wkts Ave. S/R Age 87 M. Muralitharan SL 16 Mar 2004 500 22.78 59.04 31y-334d 98 R. Ashwin Ind 16 Feb 2024 500 23.95 51.49 37y-152d 105 Anil Kumble Ind 11 Mar 2006 501 28.88 65.79 35y-145d 108 Shane Warne Aus 12 Mar 2004 501 25.51 60.32 34y-181d 110 Glenn McGrath Aus 21 Jul 2005 504 21.12 50.83 35y-162d 123 Nathan Lyon Aus 17 Dec 2023 501 30.86 63.10 36y-27d 129 Courtney Walsh WI 19 Mar 2001 504 24.56 57.56 38y-140d 129 James Anderson Eng 8 Sep 2017 506 27.39 55.85 35y-40d 140 Stuart Broad Eng 28 Jul 2020 501 27.95 56.77 34y-34d

Note: The above career figures are updated at the end of the innings in the match where milestone was achieved.





51.46 R. Ashwin’s career bowling strike-rate at the end of the Rajkot Test match is now the best by any bowler with 500 or more wickets in a Test career. Behind him is Australian Glenn McGrath, whose bowling strike-rate is the closest to Ashwin.

Best career bowling career strike rates among the nine bowlers with 500-plus Test wickets

S/R Bowler For Tests Wkts Ave/ R/O 51.46 R. Ashwin Ind 98 501 23.94 2.79 51.95 Glenn McGrath Aus 124 563 21.64 2.50 55.05 M. Muralitharan SL 133 800 22.73 2.48 55.79 Stuart Broad Eng 167 604 27.68 2.98 56.98 James Anderson Eng 185 696 26.51 2.79

3 The number of players who have the distinction of doing the double of 3000 runs and 500 wickets during their Test career. By claiming his 500th Test wicket in Rajkot, R. Ashwin became the latest to achieve this double, having already aggregated 3000-plus career runs in Tests. Incidentally, Ashwin is now the quickest to do this in the fewest Test matches (98). England’s Stuart Broad (140 games) and Shane Warne (142) took much longer than Ashwin.





Players with 3000-plus runs and 500-plus wickets in Test cricket history

Player For Tests Runs Ave. Wkts Ave. Achieved in















Test# Date Shane Warne Aus 145 3154 17.33 708 25.42 142 4 Dec 2006 Stuart Broad Eng 167 3662 18.04 604 27.68 140 28 Jul 2020 R. Ashwin Ind 98 3308 26.68 501 23.94 98 16 Mar 2024





7 The number of Indian players who have the distinction of doing the double of 7000 runs and 500 wickets in first-class cricket. Ravindra Jadeja became the latest to join this elite club of players when he claimed his 500th wicket in Rajkot in the second innings on the fourth day on 18 February 2024. In the same Rajkot match, he had completed 7000 career runs during his knock of 112 on the opening day on 15 February.

7000-plus runs and 500-plus wickets

Batter Mts Runs Ave. Wkts Ave. From To Vijay Hazare 238 18740 58.38 595 24.61 1934/35 1966/67 Vinoo Mankad 233 11593 34.60 782 24.53 1935/36 1963/64 Bapu Nadkarni 191 8880 40.36 500 21.37 1951/52 1971/72 Madan Lal 232 10204 42.87 625 25.50 1968/69 1991 Kapil Dev 275 11353 33.00 835 27.09 1975/76 1993/94 Ravi Shastri 245 13202 44.00 509 32.89 1979/80 1993/94 Ravindra Jadeja 125 7101 45.81 506 23.86 2006/07 2023/24





10 The number of players who have made over 1000 runs and claimed over 50 wickets against England during their Test career. On the opening day in Rajkot, Jadeja became the latest to achieve this all-round feat and the third Indian player after Kapil Dev and R. Ashwin. However, Jadeja is the quickest to do this double, in just 18 Tests. Previously, Australian Keith Miller and South African Trevor Goddard did it in 19 games.

Quickest to reach 1000 runs and 50 wickets in Tests against England











Test career against England





Tests Player For Achieved on Venue Runs Ave. Wkts Ave. 18 Ravindra Jadeja Ind 15 Feb 2024 Rajkot 1000 35.71 63 33.57 19 Keith Miller Aus 23 Jul 1953 Leeds 1140 42.22 54 21.30 19 Trevor Goddard SA 22 Jan 1965 Jo’burg 1119 30.24 54 25.98 20 Gary Sobers WI 5 Aug 1966 Leeds 2032 65.55 55 32.78 20 Kapil Dev Ind 21 Jun 1986 Leeds 1008 38.77 69 35.78





36 The age of Rohit Sharma when he registered the 11th century of his Test career on the opening day of the Rajkot Test match on 15 February 2024. The century was his third as India’s captain in Test matches. He thus became the oldest Indian captain to register a Test century. The previous oldest was Vijay Hazare, who was 36 years and 279 days, while Rohit was 12 days older.

Oldest Indian captain to register a Test century

Age Batter Runs Against Venue Date Result 36y-291d Rohit Sharma 131 England Rajkot 15 Feb 2024 W 36y-279d Vijay Hazare 155 England Mumbai BS 14 Dec 1951 D 35y-321d M Azharuddin 103* New Zealand Wellington 26 Dec 1998 L 34y-135d Rahul Dravid 129 Bangladesh Mirpur 25 May 2007 W 33y-182d Sunil Gavaskar 127* Pakistan Faisalabad 3 Jan 1983 L

Note: Only the batter’s final century has been listed above





7 The number of batters who have converted their first three centuries to a 150-plus score. Yashasvi Jaiswal achieved this rare feat during his unbeaten 214 in Rajkot against England, thus making him the first Indian to do so.

Batters converting their first three Test centuries to a 150+ score

Batter For 1st Test century 2nd Test century 3rd Test century Javed Miandad Pak 163 v NZ (Lahore) 1976 206 v NZ (Karachi) 1976 154* v Ind (Faisalabad) 1978 Andrew Jones NZ 150 v Aus (Adelaide) 1987 170* v Ind (Auckland) 1990 186 v SL (Wellington) 1991 Brian Lara WI 277 v Aus (Sydney) 1993 167 v Eng (Georgetown) 1994 375 v Eng (St John’s) 1994 Mahela Jayawardene SL 167 v NZ (Galle) 1998 242 v Ind (ColomboSSC) 1999 167 v SA (Galle) 2000 Matthew Sinclair NZ 214 v WI (Wellington) 1999 150 v SAf (Pt Elizabeth) 2000 204* v Pak (Christchurch) 2001 Graeme Smith SA 200 v Ban (E London) 2002 151 v Pak (Cape Town) 2003 277 v Eng (Birmingham) 2003 Yashasvi Jaiswal Ind 171 v WI (Roseau) 2023 209 v Eng (Vizag) 2024 214* v Eng (Rajkot) 2024

Notes:

* Sinclair’s only three 100+ scores of his Test career

* Smith’s fourth 100+ score was 259 v Eng at Lord’s 2003. He is the only one in the above list with a 150+ score in his first four centuries.





250 The number of left-handed victims claimed by R. Ashwin in Test cricket. He becomes the first bowler in Test cricket history to achieve this milestone. Way behind him is England’s Jimmy Anderson, who has 216 left-handed victims.

Bowlers claiming wickets of left-handed batters on most occasions during their Test career

Bowler For LHB RHB Total wickets %LHB Matches













R. Ashwin Ind 250 251 501 49.90 98 James Anderson Eng 217 479 696 31.18 185 Stuart Broad Eng 193 411 604 31.95 167 M. Muralitharan SL 191 609 800 23.88 133 Nathan Lyon Aus 184 333 517 35.59 127









All records are correct and updated until 18 February 2024.



