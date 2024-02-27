Shreyas Iyer included in Mumbai squad for Ranji Trophy semifinals

Shreyas Iyer has been included in Mumbai’s squad for the Ranji Trophy semifinal against Tamil Nadu, to be played at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy ground from Saturday.

Shreyas will replace Suryansh Shedge, who threw his wicket away in both the innings in the quarterfinal, in the squad of 16 that was finalised by Mumbai’s selection committee, chaired by former India pacer Raju Kulkarni.

When Shreyas had made himself unavailable for the quarterfinal citing fitness concerns, it had led to a furore over whether the batter was pacing himself up for the Indian Premier League at the cost of First Class cricket.

After being excluded from India’s Test squad midway through the ongoing series against England, Ranji Trophy knockouts was being considered as an ideal opportunity for Shreyas to make a strong case for a Test recall.

The Mumbai camp will be hoping that Shreyas will not only achieve his personal objective but also bolster a wobbly middle-order with a strong showing in the semifinals.