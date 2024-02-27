MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarterfinals: Kotian, Deshpande script record-breaking feat as Mumbai enters semis

The duo – neither of whom can be referred to as a tailender – hammered centuries to end Baroda’s impressive season on a bizarre note and shatter a plethora of records en route.

Published : Feb 27, 2024 16:48 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
FILE PHOTO: Mumbai’s Tanush Kotian plays a shot.
FILE PHOTO: Mumbai’s Tanush Kotian plays a shot. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Shiv Kumar Pushpakar
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Mumbai’s Tanush Kotian plays a shot. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

With Mumbai enjoying a sizeable lead of 415 runs and the semifinal place all but assured, the last day’s play of its Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Baroda was going to be a drab affair. But Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande – Mumbai’s unbeaten last-wicket pair – had other plans.

The duo – neither of whom can be referred to as a tailender – hammered centuries to end Baroda’s impressive season on a bizarre note and shatter a plethora of records en route.

By the time Deshpande mistimed a heave to be caught in the deep, he had tonked 123 (129b, 10x4, 8x6) - the highest individual score for a No. 11 batter in the history of the Ranji Trophy. And the duo’s association of 232 runs off 234 balls was the second-highest last-wicket partnership in the tournament history.

As a result, Mumbai left Baroda with an insurmountable task of scoring 606 runs off 58 overs. By the time the teams shook hands at tea time, Baroda tallied 121 for three. Opener Priyanshu Moliya scored an impressive fifty while Kotian carried on his confidence from batting to pick two wickets, including Moliya’s with a classical offspinner that beat Moliya’s defence to crash into the stumps.

The morning session turned out to be a memorable one for the sparse spectators present at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy. In a session that fetched 190 runs off 30 overs, neither Kotian nor Deshpande attempted slogs. The manner in which Kotian drove the ball was a treat to while Deshpande, the left-handed batter, went after Bhargav Bhatt’s left-arm spin.

Six of Deshpande’s eight sixes – five over long-on and one over long-off – came off Bhatt as the Kalyan Express made a strong case to not be sent at No. 11 in a line-up that seldom has a tailender proper.

Kotian was the first to reach the landmark with a single off Bhatt down the wicket while Deshpande joined him in the next, with a rare cross-batted heave off Mahesh Pithiya in the next.

Mumbai will now face Tamil Nadu in the semifinal at the same venue from Saturday.

The brief score
Mumbai: 384 all out (Musheer Khan 203; Bhargav Bhatt 7/112) & 569 all out (Tushar Deshpande 123; Bhargav Bhatt 7/112) drew with Baroda: 348 all out (Vishnu Solanki 136; Shams Mulani 4/121) & 121/3 (Priyanshu Moliya 54)
Match Result: Match drawn (Mumbai progressed to the semifinals based on first
innings lead)
Player of the match: Musheer Khan

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Mumbai /

Baroda /

Tushar Deshpande /

Priyanshu Moliya

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 10 Semifinal 2, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers: Road to semifinal, head-to-head, all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL 10 Semifinal 1, Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates: Road to semifinal, head-to-head, all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shreyas Iyer included in Mumbai squad for Ranji Trophy semifinals
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. WPL 2024: Star-studded opening ceremony kick starts second season in Bengaluru
    Mayank
  5. R. Ashwin: The formidable match-winner enters the 500-wickets club
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Shreyas Iyer included in Mumbai squad for Ranji Trophy semifinals
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarterfinals: Kotian, Deshpande script record-breaking feat as Mumbai enters semis
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Kotian, Deshpande register second-highest 10th wicket partnership in Ranji Trophy history
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy HIGHLIGHTS, Quarterfinal Day 5: Vidarbha, Mumbai qualify for semifinal; to face Madhya Pradesh, Tamil nadu
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Flying under the radar, Sandeep Warrier has been pivotal in Tamil Nadu’s dominance
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 10 Semifinal 2, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers: Road to semifinal, head-to-head, all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL 10 Semifinal 1, Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates: Road to semifinal, head-to-head, all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shreyas Iyer included in Mumbai squad for Ranji Trophy semifinals
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. WPL 2024: Star-studded opening ceremony kick starts second season in Bengaluru
    Mayank
  5. R. Ashwin: The formidable match-winner enters the 500-wickets club
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment