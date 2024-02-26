Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Flying under the radar, Sandeep Warrier has been pivotal in Tamil Nadu’s dominance

Tamil Nadu has steamrolled opposition on its way to the semifinals with five outright wins and a large part of that has been down to the efforts of left-arm spinners R. Sai Kishore (47 wickets) and S. Ajith Ram (41), who are ranked top two on the wicket charts this season (Elite group) so far.

However, one person who has flown under the radar has been pace spearhead Sandeep Warrier. The 32-year-old’s 23 scalps have played a key role in TN bowling out all its opponents twice this season.

Despite TN playing five of its eight games at home, where spinners rule the roost on slow, dry pitches, Warrier has found a way to be still effective.

“The one thing Bala bhai (bowling coach L. Balaji) has been telling me is to take the pitch out of the equation. So that is what I have been trying to do, and it has helped me,” Warrier said on his method to succeed in spin-friendly conditions.

The former Kerala pacer spoke about taking a leaf out of Jasprit Bumrah’s playbook, saying, “Whatever the pitch conditions are, he has been able to get the results. He is focused more on his skillset and how he can play with the batter.”

“If you think the pitch is slow and there is no bounce, you will feel low about it. You may not give 100 per cent and become defensive. But when you take the pitch out of the equation, the only intent is to get wickets,” he added.

One of the reasons for TN’s lack of success in the Ranji Trophy has been the lack of depth in its bowling attack, but it now has a line-up for most conditions.

“Last year, we got nearly 130 (128) wickets in seven matches but were unlucky in the first three games. So before this season, Sai (Kishore) and I decided to take responsibility in pressure situations. But with M. Mohammad and Ajith Ram doing well, instead of two of us trying to take 15-16 wickets every match, four of us started taking 20 wickets, which has helped the team,” he added.