Maiden First-Class ton after 110 overs of keeping: Hardik Tamore’s grit takes Mumbai to safety in Ranji quarters

After blocking for five hours in Mumbai’s first innings, Hardik Tamore kept wickets for eight hours. On the way back to the pavilion after Mumbai wound up Baroda’s first essay on the third evening with around an hour remaining in the day’s play, allrounder Shams Mulani told Hardik that Prithvi Shaw was unlikely to open after hurting his finger in the field.

When he heard the seniors discussing in the change-room whether Tanush Kotian should be sent, Shaw told captain Ajinkya Rahane it should be Tamore.

“When Ajjudada (Rahane) asked me if I can open after keeping for 110 overs, I told him I am used to doing the same since my age-group days,” Tamore revealed.

In five minutes, Tamore had changed into batting gear and took guard. Not only did he see off the 49 minutes on Sunday without any issues, but the batter-keeper made the most of the promotion by raising his third First Class hundred to take Mumbai to safety in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal.

Tamore was involved in a 124-run partnership for the third wicket, dominated by Prithvi Shaw’s onslaught. “It reminded me of our 200-plus partnership in Cooch Behar (Trophy) while opening the batting for Mumbai Under-19. Since then, batting with Prithvi has always been fun,” Hardik said.

The match he was referring to was the one between Mumbai and Baroda’s league stage in 2015-16 between these two U-19 sides. The duo had stitched together a 290-run partnership for the opening wicket. While Hardik had outpaced Prithvi in Vadodara that day, on Monday, it was Shaw’s turn to spew venom on Baroda’s batters.

“When we were batting together, he kept telling me not to change my game because of him, and it worked well for us and the team.”

Having tallied just 46 runs in four innings this season coming into the game, Tamore knew he was under pressure to perform. His effort in the quarterfinal has not only ensured a longer rope for him in the XI but also kept Mumbai’s hopes of ending its eight-year Ranji title drought.