MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarterfinals: Pacers Vyshak, Kaverappa bring Karnataka back into contest against Vidarbha on day four

Having dismissed Vidarbha for 196 in its second innings, Karnataka finished on 103 for 1 at Stumps and needs 268 runs on the final day to reach the Ranji Trophy semifinals.

Published : Feb 26, 2024 19:24 IST , Nagpur  - 2 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
Vidarbha’s Umesh Yadav is bowled by Karnataka fast bowler V. Vyshak in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal at VCA Stadium (Civil Lines) on Monday.
Vidarbha’s Umesh Yadav is bowled by Karnataka fast bowler V. Vyshak in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal at VCA Stadium (Civil Lines) on Monday. | Photo Credit: ASHWIN ACHAL
infoIcon

Vidarbha’s Umesh Yadav is bowled by Karnataka fast bowler V. Vyshak in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal at VCA Stadium (Civil Lines) on Monday. | Photo Credit: ASHWIN ACHAL

From being down and out, Karnataka clawed back into contention against Vidarbha in its Ranji Trophy quarterfinal here on Monday.

An inspired performance from fast bowlers Vidwath Kaverappa (6/61) and V. Vyshak (4/81) lifted Karnataka from gloom to hope. The pacers bowled with heart and fire to dismiss Vidarbha for 196 in the second essay, leaving Karnataka with a 371-run target.

Openers Mayank Agarwal (61 batting, 77b, 9x4, 1x6) and R. Samarth (40, 69b, 5x4) showed positive intent in a 101-run stand. On the final day, the visitor needs another 268 runs, with nine wickets in hand. This is no walk in the park, but having started the day 234 runs in arrears, Karnataka has momentum in its favour.

Mayank Agarwal’s men entered the penultimate day determined to make it tough for Vidarbha. Vyshak, Kaverappa and V. Koushik kept a better length than seen in the first essay, and the fielders had a spring in the step. There was the odd verbal joust with batters, who fell deeper and deeper into a shell.

Mild tremors were felt in the Vidarbha camp when Vyshak prised out top-order batters Dhruv Shorey (57) and Yash Rathod (7) in successive overs. When mainstay Karun Nair offered wicketkeeper Sharath Srinivas a catch to leave Vidarbha at 169 for six, the floodgates opened.

The consistent Kaverappa rose to the occasion, scalping 10 wickets for the match. “To stay in the game, we had to get them all out before Tea,” Kaverappa said.

The 25-year-old conceded that the bowling unit was not at its best in the first innings, putting it down to “one off day”.

Karnataka’s ‘do or die’ approach carried forward with the bat. This was exemplified by a first ball boundary from the normally cautious Samarth.

Vidarbha paid a heavy price for being much too defensive. The sole goal with the bat was to block, which allowed Karnataka to keep the pressure on.

When bowling, skipper Akshay Wadkar spread his field and offered Mayank and Samarth singles and twos. Vidarbha was content to sit back and wait for things to happen - a passive approach which backfired.

BRIEF SCORES
Vidarbha (1st innings): 460.
Karnataka (1st innings): 286.
Vidarbha (2nd innings): Atharva Taide c Jose b Kaverappa 25, Dhruv Shorey b Vyshak 57, Yash Rathod lbw Vyshak 7, Karun Nair c Sharath b Vyshak 34, Mohit Kale c Sharath b Kaverappa 3, Akshay Wadkar b Kaverappa 5, Aditya Sarvate c Sharath b Kaverappa 29, Harsh Dubey c Sharath b Kaverappa 9, Yash Thakur (not out) 8, Umesh Yadav b Vyshak 10, Aditya Thakare c Sharath b Kaverappa 0, Extras (b-2, lb-3, w-1, nb-3): 9; Total (in 57.2 overs): 196.
Fall of wickets: 1-68, 2-93, 3-94, 4-105, 5-120, 6-169, 7-169, 8-184, 9-195.
Karnataka bowling: Kaverappa 23.2-4-61-6, Koushik 13-1-45-0, Vyshak 17-1-81-4, Hardik 4-1-4-0.
Karnataka (2nd innings): R. Samarth b Sarvate 40, Mayank Agarwal (batting) 61, K.V. Aneesh (batting) 1, Extras (lb-1): 1; Total (for one wkt, in 26 overs): 103.
Fall of wickets: 1-101.
Vidarbha bowling: Umesh 5-0-26-0, Thakare 7-1-15-0, Thakur 4-0-14-0, Dubey 6-0-37-0, Sarvate 4-1-10-1.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka /

Vidarbha /

Ranji Trophy /

Vidwath Kaverappa /

Aditya Sawarte /

V. Vyshak

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarterfinals: Pacers Vyshak, Kaverappa bring Karnataka back into contest against Vidarbha on day four
    Ashwin Achal
  2. Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 Playoffs, PKL 10 LIVE Updates, Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates: Lineups out, later Gujarat Giants lock horns with Haryana Steelers at 9
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Punjab Kings to play home games at newly-developed stadium in Mullanpur
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League: Everton’s points deduction reduced after appeal
    Team Sportstar
  5. UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Live Updates, WPL 2024: Lanning wins toss, Capitals to bowl
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarterfinals: Pacers Vyshak, Kaverappa bring Karnataka back into contest against Vidarbha on day four
    Ashwin Achal
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Quarterfinals: Mumbai extends lead past 400 against Baroda on penultimate day, Tamore hits century
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. To Sir, with love: Madhya Pradesh repays Chandrakant Pandit’s words of wisdom with exhilarating win against Andhra
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Ranji Trophy quarterfinal: Nitish, Sasikanth breathe new life into Andhra’s hopes of entering semis
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarterfinals: Mulani, Deshpande strike as Mumbai takes first-innings lead against Baroda on Day 3
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarterfinals: Pacers Vyshak, Kaverappa bring Karnataka back into contest against Vidarbha on day four
    Ashwin Achal
  2. Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 Playoffs, PKL 10 LIVE Updates, Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates: Lineups out, later Gujarat Giants lock horns with Haryana Steelers at 9
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Punjab Kings to play home games at newly-developed stadium in Mullanpur
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League: Everton’s points deduction reduced after appeal
    Team Sportstar
  5. UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Live Updates, WPL 2024: Lanning wins toss, Capitals to bowl
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment