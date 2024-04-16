MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 Points Table updated after KKR vs RR: Rajasthan Royals cements top spot, KKR remains second

Rajasthan Royals completed the joint highest successful run-chase against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens to cement its position on top of the standings.

Published : Apr 16, 2024 23:54 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, at Eden Gardens.
Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, at Eden Gardens. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, at Eden Gardens. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rajasthan Royals completed the joint highest successful run-chase against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens to cement its position on top of the standings.

Sunrisers Hyderabad remained in fourth position despite its 25-run win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a high-scoring affair at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s fifth loss in a row means it remains rock bottom on the table with just two points.

IPL 2024 Points Table

Pos. Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR
1 Rajasthan Royals 7 6 1 12 +0.677
2 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 4 2 8 +1.399
3 Chennai Super Kings 6 4 2 8 +0.726
4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 4 2 8 +0.502
5 Lucknow Super Giants 6 3 3 6 +0.038
6 Gujarat Titans 6 3 3 6 -0.637
7 Punjab Kings 6 2 4 4 -0.218
8 Mumbai Indians 6 2 4 4 -0.234
9 Delhi Capitals 6 2 4 4 -0.975
10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7 1 6 2 -1.185

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
