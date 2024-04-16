IPL 2024 Points Table updated after KKR vs RR: Rajasthan Royals cements top spot, KKR remains second

Rajasthan Royals completed the joint highest successful run-chase against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens to cement its position on top of the standings.
Sunrisers Hyderabad remained in fourth position despite its 25-run win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a high-scoring affair at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s fifth loss in a row means it remains rock bottom on the table with just two points.
IPL 2024 Points Table
|Pos.
|Team
|Mat.
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|6
|1
|12
|+0.677
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|6
|4
|2
|8
|+1.399
|3
|Chennai Super Kings
|6
|4
|2
|8
|+0.726
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|6
|4
|2
|8
|+0.502
|5
|Lucknow Super Giants
|6
|3
|3
|6
|+0.038
|6
|Gujarat Titans
|6
|3
|3
|6
|-0.637
|7
|Punjab Kings
|6
|2
|4
|4
|-0.218
|8
|Mumbai Indians
|6
|2
|4
|4
|-0.234
|9
|Delhi Capitals
|6
|2
|4
|4
|-0.975
|10
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|7
|1
|6
|2
|-1.185
