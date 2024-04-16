IPL 2024 Points Table updated after KKR vs RR: Rajasthan Royals cements top spot, KKR remains second

Rajasthan Royals completed the joint highest successful run-chase against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens to cement its position on top of the standings.

Sunrisers Hyderabad remained in fourth position despite its 25-run win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a high-scoring affair at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s fifth loss in a row means it remains rock bottom on the table with just two points.

IPL 2024 Points Table