PSG needs to forget home win over Milan before San Siro test, says Luis Enrique

PSG bounced back from a 4-1 loss at Newcastle United to defeat Milan in Paris to go top of Group F, and it travels to Italy to take on the Serie A side again on Tuesday.

Published : Nov 07, 2023 10:01 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
PSG’s head coach Luis Enrique smiles during a training session ahead of the Champions League, Group F football match between AC Milan and PSG, at the San Siro stadium in Milan
PSG’s head coach Luis Enrique smiles during a training session ahead of the Champions League, Group F football match between AC Milan and PSG, at the San Siro stadium in Milan | Photo Credit: Luca Bruno/ AP
infoIcon

PSG’s head coach Luis Enrique smiles during a training session ahead of the Champions League, Group F football match between AC Milan and PSG, at the San Siro stadium in Milan | Photo Credit: Luca Bruno/ AP

Paris St Germain may have defeated AC Milan 3-0 in its most recent Champions League game, but it faces a different task in the away game, manager Luis Enrique said on Monday.

PSG bounced back from a 4-1 loss at Newcastle United to defeat Milan in Paris to go top of Group F, and it travels to Italy to take on the Serie A side again on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: UCL 2023: Man City, Bayern, Madrid and Barcelona eye knockout berth

“Logically speaking you should forget the game in Paris. This is a completely different one,” Luis Enrique told reporters.

“Of course, we need to analyse certain things that happened in that game, but we have a clear idea, which we are not going to change because we are away or at home.”

The manager was adamant that his side won’t change its way of playing, no matter who the opponents are.

“When do we adapt to our opponents? When we don’t have the ball, then our goal is to win it back as quickly as possible,” Luis Enrique said.

“We want to keep the ball, we want to have more possession than AC Milan, we want to create more chances than them, we want to win.”

Warren Zaire-Emery has been one of PSG’s most impressive players this season, with two league goals and three assists in the Champions League, and Enrique was full of praise for the 17-year-old midfielder.

“Warren Zaire Emery is a diamond. He has many areas to improve, given his age, and one of the most important aspects is that he is capable with linking up with others,” the Spaniard said.

“One of his best attributes is his humility. He is only 17 but he is so humble and of course was very well brought up by his family and with strong family values.”

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma can expect a hostile atmosphere when he returns to face his former side at the San Siro, but Luis Enrique hasn’t discussed it much with the player.

“Well, we have had jokes more than we have spoken because this is normal in football,” the coach said.

“Donnarumma already played here with the national team. That is part of football and football history.

“Many great players have experienced these types of episodes. It doesn’t matter. It’s something that you need to overcome and stay focused on the game.”

PSG leads Group F of the Champions League on six points, with Dortmund and Newcastle both on four points. Milan, who is yet to score a goal in the competition after three games, are bottom of the group with two points.

