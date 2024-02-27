MagazineBuy Print

Elena Norman resigns as Hockey India CEO

Elena Norman resigned as CEO of Hockey India after nearly 13 years on Tuesday.

Published : Feb 27, 2024 12:27 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Elena Norman resigns as the CEO of Hockey India.
File Photo: Elena Norman resigns as the CEO of Hockey India. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV
infoIcon

File Photo: Elena Norman resigns as the CEO of Hockey India. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

Elena Norman, CEO of Hockey India, on Tuesday resigned from her post after holding the position for nearly 13 years. 

During her regime, the Indian men and women’s teams achieved career best world rankings as well as a historic feat in the Tokyo Olympics where the Indian men clinched a bronze medal ending a 41-yearlong medal drought while the women finished at an unprecedented fourth position. 

Under her leadership, the Federation hosted two consecutive editions of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup in 2018 and 2023, two FIH Junior Men’s World Cup in 2016 and 2021 and also successfully hosted five editions of the Hockey India League.

READ | FIH Pro League 2023-24, home leg review: Beginning and end of different journeys for Indian hockey

Accepting her resignation, Hockey India President, Dr Dilip Tirkey said, “I would like to express my gratitude for Elena’s time and dedication. Not only as the President of Hockey India but also as a former player and avid hockey enthusiast, I want to formally acknowledge and extend my sincere gratitude for her remarkable contributions over the last 12-13 years.

“Her dedication and efforts have played a pivotal role in propelling Hockey India and Indian hockey to the commendable position they hold today. I wish her great success in all her future endeavours,” he added. 

Hockey India, in her tenure, hosted numerous international hockey events including the FIH Champions Trophy, FIH World League Finals in 2015 and 2017, FIH Olympic Qualifiers in 2019 and 2024 as well as the FIH Hockey Pro League home games. 

She was particularly instrumental in the success of the women’s team that qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics, a historic feat as the team qualified for the first time and participated in the Olympics after 36 years. 

The team also clinched successive Olympic berth in 2019 through the Olympic Qualifiers held in Bhubaneswar. 

