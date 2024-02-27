MagazineBuy Print

Jon Dahl Tomasson hired as first foreign-born coach of Sweden

Former Denmark striker Jon Dahl Tomasson was hired as the first foreign-born coach of Sweden on Monday.

Published : Feb 27, 2024 09:18 IST , STOCKHOLM - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE - Jon Dahl Tomasson.
FILE - Jon Dahl Tomasson. | Photo Credit: AP
FILE - Jon Dahl Tomasson. | Photo Credit: AP

Former Denmark striker Jon Dahl Tomasson was hired as the first foreign-born coach of Sweden on Monday.

The 47-year-old Tomasson, who recently left his role as manager of second-tier English team Blackburn, will begin his new job on Friday. He is replacing Janne Andersson, whose seven-year spell in charge of Sweden ended in November after the team failed to qualify for the European Championship.

Tomasson played 110 games for Denmark, scoring 52 goals. He played for storied Italian club AC Milan as well as Heerenveen, Newcastle, Feyenoord, Stuttgart and Villarreal.

After being assistant coach for Denmark from 2016-20, Tomasson coached Swedish club Malmo — winning two league titles and leading the team into the Champions League — and then Blackburn.

“With Jon Dahl Tomasson’s experience from international football, the men’s national team is taking steps towards a new era,” said Andrea Möllerberg, general secretary of the Swedish football federation. “I am extremely happy and proud that we can tie a national team captain of Jon’s caliber to us.”

Tomasson said he was looking forward to “thinking, speaking and dreaming in blue and yellow.”

He takes over a team containing some exciting attacking players, like English Premier League forwards Alexander Isak and Dejan Kulusevski, whom Andersson failed to get the best out of.

Kim Källström, the federation’s football manager, said the arrival of Tomasson will lead to a new playing style in the team.

“Jon Dahl Tomasson’s way of wanting to play positive attacking football is something that will suit our group of players well,” Källström said. “He also has good experience of being a leading figure, which you naturally become with the Swedish men’s national team.”

