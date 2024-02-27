MagazineBuy Print

Indian pro boxer Neeraj Goyat to take on Jake Paul

Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat to face Jake Paul in mega card after social media feud, street confrontation.

Published : Feb 27, 2024 13:35 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
File Photo of Neeraj Goyat.
File Photo of Neeraj Goyat. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

File Photo of Neeraj Goyat. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Indian professional boxer Neeraj Goyat will take on Jake Paul in a mega card this year after a bitter war of words on social media with the American pugilist who is also a youtuber.

The two engaged in a dramatic face-to-face encounter on the streets of Puerto Rico recently and challenged each other.

“Both of them are slated to fight in a mega card soon,” read a statement from Goyat’s promoters.

Paul has appeared in nine professional fights in his career, winning eight of them.

READ | Elena Norman resigns as Hockey India CEO

Goyat is more experienced having fought 24 bouts, 18 of them being victories.

The feud started when 32-year-old Goyat accused Paul of using a translator application to abuse him in a regional Indian language.

“Jake Paul, I’m the man of my word. I’m here. I’m in your country. I’m here in your town. I’m here in your gym, man. Now abuse... You using translate application and you abusing in Indian language. Now abuse,” declared Goyat.

Before the face off in Puerto Rico, Goyat had been consistently issuing challenges to Paul.

In response, Paul had implied that the Indian lacked interest in engaging in a physical bout.

