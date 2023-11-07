Al Duhail vs Al Nassr LIVE: ALD v NAS, Coutinho starts, starting line-ups, AFC Champions League updates

Key Updates
- November 07, 2023 22:47Al Nassr starting XI
- November 07, 2023 22:46Al Duhail starting XI
Salah (GK), Al Naimi, Yousif, Ismail, Coutinho, Moez, Olunga, Bamba, Madibo, Kim, Semedo
- November 07, 2023 21:59Match Preview
Al Nassr will look to continue its unbeaten run when it faces Al Duhail in a group-stage match of the AFC Champions League at the Al Rayyan Stadium in Qatar on Tuesday.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s side has not lost a match since August 18 this year and is on a five-match winning run across all competitions.
Ronaldo, himself, has looked in frightening form, with 44 goals in this calendar year so far. In Al Nassr’s previous match, against Al Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League, he had opened the scoring as the team won 2-0.
Al Duhail, on the other hand, has had a change in its fortunes after the arrival of former Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier. Since his arrival, it has played three matches, winning twice.
The only team to beat it is Al Nassr. And Tuesday’s match will be the perfect moment for the Qatari side to settle the scores at its home stadium.
One of its biggest strengths would be Phillipe Coutinho, who has a goal and an assist in seven appearances for the club.
