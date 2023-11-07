MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

Al Duhail vs Al Nassr LIVE: ALD v NAS, Coutinho starts, starting line-ups, AFC Champions League updates

Al Duhail SC vs Al Nassr FC: Follow the live updates if the AFC Champions League group stage match, ALD vs NAS, from Doha Qatar.

Updated : Nov 07, 2023 22:47 IST

Team Sportstar
Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Nassr v Al Khaleej - Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - November 4, 2023 Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in action REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Nassr v Al Khaleej - Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - November 4, 2023 Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in action REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri | Photo Credit: Ahmed Yosri
lightbox-info

Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Nassr v Al Khaleej - Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - November 4, 2023 Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in action REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri | Photo Credit: Ahmed Yosri

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the AFC Champions League group E match between Al Duhail SC and Al Nassr FC, being played at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha Qatar.

  • November 07, 2023 22:47
    Al Nassr starting XI
  • November 07, 2023 22:46
    Al Duhail starting XI

    Salah (GK), Al Naimi, Yousif, Ismail, Coutinho, Moez, Olunga, Bamba, Madibo, Kim, Semedo

  • November 07, 2023 21:59
    Match Preview

    Al Nassr will look to continue its unbeaten run when it faces Al Duhail in a group-stage match of the AFC Champions League at the Al Rayyan Stadium in Qatar on Tuesday.

    Cristiano Ronaldo’s side has not lost a match since August 18 this year and is on a five-match winning run across all competitions.

    Ronaldo, himself, has looked in frightening form, with 44 goals in this calendar year so far. In Al Nassr’s previous match, against Al Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League, he had opened the scoring as the team won 2-0.

    Al Duhail, on the other hand, has had a change in its fortunes after the arrival of former Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier. Since his arrival, it has played three matches, winning twice.

    The only team to beat it is Al Nassr. And Tuesday’s match will be the perfect moment for the Qatari side to settle the scores at its home stadium.

    One of its biggest strengths would be Phillipe Coutinho, who has a goal and an assist in seven appearances for the club.

