King Cup of Champions: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr beats Al Ettifaq and makes it to quarters, Mane scores winner after VAR controversy

After 120 minutes of end-to-end football, drama and a late winner, Al Nassr’s 1-0 home win against Al Ettifaq in the Round of 16 of the King’s Cup of Champions could be one of the most entertaining games of the season.

Mane’s winner in extra-time helps the home side make it through after a hard-fought and controversial game of football.

Ettifaq started off strong after creating multiple goal-scoring chances, however, its vanguard couldn’t break past the Al Nassr’s keeper, Nawaf Alaqidi and wall of a centre-back, Abdulelah Al-Amri.

Eventually, Al Nassr started holding the possession and played on the front foot until the first-half whistle. After 45 minutes of stalemate, Anderson Talisca scored the opening goal in stoppage time after Mane’s cross from the left flank, met Talisca’s first-time finish. However, the goal was disallowed after a controversial VAR intervention since Ronaldo was standing off-side despite moving away from the ball’s path.

The VAR saga continued after seconds later, Talisca ‘s yellow was turned into a red card due to a suspected elbow on Ettifaq’s defender, Hamdan Al-Shammrani’s face. Al Nassr was down to 10-men at half-time.

The second half was played in a similar fashion with Al Nassr holding the majority of the ball and Ettifaq lying deep into its own half relying on counters.

Despite being a man down, Al Nassr was the better side of the two, however, the opening goal never came in the second half as well.

In the 89th minute, Al Nassr’s Otavio was sprinting down the pitch on a counter but the winger was taken down by Ali Hazazi’s tackle from behind who was sent off as well. Both teams were down to 10-men at full-time. The 30 minutes of extra-time was to be played for all the marbles.

Al Ettifaq came close to scoring on multiple occasions however it failed to bury the ball in the back of the net. Moments later in the 107th minute, substitute Ayman Yahya made a low driven cross into the box which pierced through everyone and met Mane’s calm finish into the goal. Al Nassr went ahead and it did it in style.

After the opening goal, Al Nassr parked the bus. Captain Jordan Henderson took a 120th minute free-kick which was the last hope for Al Ettifaq but he failed to convert it.

Al Nassr makes it through to the quarterfinals of the King’s Cup of Champions tournament.