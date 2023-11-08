MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Fullkrug, Brandt steer Dortmund to back-to-back wins over Newcastle in Champions League

Dortmund’s back-to-back victories over the Premier League team — Felix Nmecha scored for a 1-0 win in Newcastle last month — boosts its chances of progressing to the knockout rounds.

Published : Nov 08, 2023 02:18 IST , Dortmund - 2 MINS READ

AP
Borussia Dortmund’s Niclas Fullkrug celebrates scoring against Newcastle United in the Champions League.
Borussia Dortmund’s Niclas Fullkrug celebrates scoring against Newcastle United in the Champions League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Borussia Dortmund’s Niclas Fullkrug celebrates scoring against Newcastle United in the Champions League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Germany forward Niclas Fullkrug scored his first Champions League goal and national teammate Julian Brandt added another for Borussia Dortmund to beat Newcastle 2-0 on Tuesday.

The German team’s back-to-back victories over the Premier League team — Felix Nmecha scored for a 1-0 win in Newcastle last month — boosts its chances of progressing to the knockout rounds.

Dortmund moved atop Group F with seven points, one more than Paris Saint-Germain, which was playing at AC Milan in the other group match later Tuesday. Newcastle had four points and Milan two before the late game on matchday four.

Dortmund dominated from the start with Brandt and Karim Adeyemi causing problems for the Newcastle defense.

Füllkrug broke the deadlock in the 26th minute when Marcel Sabitzer crossed for him to sweep the ball in under the crossbar. The goal came after the visitors missed several opportunities to clear the ball.

ALSO READ: Tuchel stung by criticism after surprise cup defeat as Bayern hosts Galatasaray

But they regrouped before the break, forcing Dortmund into giving away free kicks and set pieces. Joelinton had Newcastle’s best chance with a header from a corner before the break, but it was a routine save for Gregor Kobel.

Joelinton headed just wide early in the second half, when Brandt drew a good save from Nick Pope. Nmecha was next to test the Newcastle goalkeeper.

Brandt finally sealed the result on a counterattack in the 79th, set up by Füllkrug and Adeyemi after Kieran Trippier delivered a free kick for Newcastle.

Dortmund fans threw fake money and fake bars of gold onto the field during the match to protest UEFA’s planned Champions League reforms.

Related stories

Related Topics

Newcastle United /

Borussia Dortmund /

UEFA Champions League 2023-24 /

UEFA Champions League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Fullkrug, Brandt steer Dortmund to back-to-back wins over Newcastle in Champions League
    AP
  2. Maxwell innings probably the greatest-ever in ODIs, says Pat Cummins after win against Afghanistan
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Al Duhail vs Al Nassr Highlights: Talisca hat-trick secures 3-2 win without Cristiano Ronaldo in AFC Champions League
    Team Sportstar
  4. ICC World Cup 2023: Is Maxwell’s double-century knock against Afghanistan the best ODI innings of all time
    Team Sportstar
  5. Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in the Al Duhail vs Al Nassr Champions League match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. Fullkrug, Brandt steer Dortmund to back-to-back wins over Newcastle in Champions League
    AP
  2. Bayern vs Galatasaray: Upamecano and Goretzka ready for Champions League clash, says Tuchel
    Reuters
  3. UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Real Madrid’s Bellingham available for Braga clash 
    AP
  4. Tuchel stung by criticism from Pundits after surprise cup defeat as Bayern hosts Galatasaray in Champions League
    AP
  5. UEFA Champions League 2023: PSG fan stabbed in overnight clashes in Milan
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Fullkrug, Brandt steer Dortmund to back-to-back wins over Newcastle in Champions League
    AP
  2. Maxwell innings probably the greatest-ever in ODIs, says Pat Cummins after win against Afghanistan
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Al Duhail vs Al Nassr Highlights: Talisca hat-trick secures 3-2 win without Cristiano Ronaldo in AFC Champions League
    Team Sportstar
  4. ICC World Cup 2023: Is Maxwell’s double-century knock against Afghanistan the best ODI innings of all time
    Team Sportstar
  5. Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing in the Al Duhail vs Al Nassr Champions League match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment