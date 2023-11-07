MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bayern vs Galatasaray: Upamecano and Goretzka ready for Champions League clash, says Tuchel

The pair were a surprise addition in Bayern’s 4-0 demolition of title rival Borussia Dortmund on Saturday and despite only just returning from injury should be ready for Wednesday.

Published : Nov 07, 2023 19:43 IST , Munich, Germany - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
The Bayern coach, Tuchel, said he would not overwork France international Upamecano following his recovery from a hamstring injury in October.
The Bayern coach, Tuchel, said he would not overwork France international Upamecano following his recovery from a hamstring injury in October. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

The Bayern coach, Tuchel, said he would not overwork France international Upamecano following his recovery from a hamstring injury in October. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano and Leon Goretzka will resume their defensive duties in the Champions League Group A match against visiting Galatasaray on Wednesday after their comeback from injury in the Bundesliga at the weekend.

The pair were a surprise addition in Bayern’s 4-0 demolition of title rival Borussia Dortmund on Saturday and despite only just returning from injury should be ready for Wednesday.

“We did not train on Sunday and their first actions were positive (on Monday in training),” Tuchel told a press conference on Tuesday. “I assume if nothing happens until tomorrow they will both be able to play tomorrow.”

However, with a busy schedule ahead and another Bundesliga game on Saturday against promoted Heidenheim, the Bayern coach said he would not overwork France international Upamecano following his recovery from a hamstring injury in October.

Goretzka is playing again following surgery for a broken bone in his hand.

Bayern is without fellow central defender Matthijs de Ligt, with the Dutchman having been sidelined for several weeks with a knee ligament injury.

“If Upa (Upamecano) plays tomorrow then it will influence the situation as it would not be responsible from us to give him double matches per week from the start,” Tuchel said.

RELATED: Tuchel stung by criticism after surprise cup defeat as Bayern hosts Galatasaray in Champions League

He will also have Joshua Kimmich back for their Champions League match, with the holding midfielder serving a two-match suspension in the Bundesliga for a red card and having missed their win at Dortmund.

“In my plan he will play tomorrow,” said Tuchel. “We know he cannot play on Saturday but tomorrow Josh will play and show his qualities.

“Apart from De Ligt we plan with everyone apart form Raphael Guerreiro, with Wednesday’s match coming a little too early,” he added as the Portugal international recovers from injury.

Bayern, which is unbeaten in a record 37 Champions League group matches and has won each of its last 16 group games, also a competition best, could qualify for the knockout stage with a win on Wednesday.

The Bavarians have nine points from three matches, five ahead of Galatasaray and six in front of third-placed Manchester United. FC Copenhagen is bottom with one point.

“Our desire is to qualify as early as possible,” Tuchel said. “It will give us huge self confidence. We know tomorrow is a big, tough step in that direction.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Bayern Munich /

UEFA Champions League 2023-24 /

Galatasaray /

Dayot Upamecano /

Leon Goretzka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bayern vs Galatasaray: Upamecano and Goretzka ready for Champions League clash, says Tuchel
    Reuters
  2. Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: Rahmat runs Labuschagne out; AUS in deep trouble at 69/5
    Team Sportstar
  3. National Games 2023: Mehuli Ghosh clinches 10m air rifle gold
    Team Sportstar
  4. Formula One 2023-24: With Verstappen out of sight with F1 title, it’s Perez vs Hamilton for second spot
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency
    Ayon Sengupta
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. Bayern vs Galatasaray: Upamecano and Goretzka ready for Champions League clash, says Tuchel
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Real Madrid’s Bellingham available for Braga clash 
    AP
  3. Tuchel stung by criticism from Pundits after surprise cup defeat as Bayern hosts Galatasaray in Champions League
    AP
  4. UEFA Champions League 2023: PSG fan stabbed in overnight clashes in Milan
    Reuters
  5. PSG needs to forget home win over Milan before San Siro test, says Luis Enrique
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bayern vs Galatasaray: Upamecano and Goretzka ready for Champions League clash, says Tuchel
    Reuters
  2. Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: Rahmat runs Labuschagne out; AUS in deep trouble at 69/5
    Team Sportstar
  3. National Games 2023: Mehuli Ghosh clinches 10m air rifle gold
    Team Sportstar
  4. Formula One 2023-24: With Verstappen out of sight with F1 title, it’s Perez vs Hamilton for second spot
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency
    Ayon Sengupta
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment