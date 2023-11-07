Manuel Neuer fitness update: ‘Too early for Germany return’ says FIFA World Cup winner

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will not play in the upcoming fixtures against Turkey and Austria, saying on Tuesday the games were “too soon” as he continues his comeback after injury.

The Bayern Munich captain returned from a broken leg after almost a year on the sidelines against Darmstadt and has since played two more games for his club.

The 2014 World Cup winner revealed he has been in regular contact with Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann and “would not be available for selection.”

“I still need time and the matches are too soon” the 37-year-old said.

Germany hosts Turkey in Berlin on November 18, before taking on Austria in Vienna three days later.

Neuer, who has acknowledged that Barcelona ‘keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is presently the national team’s number one between the sticks, has focused on returning for Euro 2024, which Germany will host.

ALSO READ: Borussia Dortmund keeps bringing out the best in Bayern Munich in Bundesliga

“Everything that happens now for me is just a bonus,” Neuer said, having returned from “a very, very hard injury.”

“I’m an ambitious and determined guy. I want to give the team as much as possible and regardless of which team it is, I want to be on the field. I will give everything to be back next year.”

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel lauded his “sensational” goalie, saying “with the style and manner in which he plays, you cannot praise him enough.”

“He’s not fully back yet, but he will find his old strength again. He makes the players around him better.”

Former Bayern and RB Leipzig coach Nagelsmann, who took over as Germany boss in September, will name his squad for the November friendlies on Friday.

The manager has already said that Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan will keep the captain’s armband should Neuer return.