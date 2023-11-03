MagazineBuy Print

Bayern not downbeat after Cup exit, ready for Dortmund test says Tuchel

The Bundesliga champion was eliminated in the second round on Wednesday, conceding a last gasp-goal in the biggest upset of this season’s Cup competition and losing central defender Matthijs de Ligt to injury.

Published : Nov 03, 2023 17:25 IST , MUNICH - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel in action.
FILE PHOTO: Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Bayern Munich’s shock German Cup loss to third division Saarbruecken was painful but the team is confident of winning Saturday’s Bundesliga clash at Borussia Dortmund, coach Thomas Tuchel said on Friday.

The Bavarians were eliminated in the second round on Wednesday, conceding a last gasp-goal in the biggest upset of this season’s Cup competition and losing central defender Matthijs de Ligt to injury.

“No, no resignation, not at all,” Tuchel told a press conference. “There is no reason to be resigned at all. We are very disappointed but what I liked was that no one blamed the other because there is no reason for that.

“We wanted to got to Berlin to win the Cup. We have to write it off and digest it, you feel the pain and that won’t go away but there is no reason to be resigned.”

The Bavarians, which host Galatasaray in the Champions League next week, are unbeaten in the Bundesliga this season and are in second place, two points behind Bayer Leverkusen. Dortmund is also unbeaten in its first nine league games and is fourth with 21 points, two behind Bayern.

“We have a good run in the Bundesliga, we have a team we trust and we go to Dortmund to win the game,” said Tuchel. “We have to reach our limits, get our best out from the first until the last minute.

“We have enough quality and form and spirit to beat Dortmund. We go to Dortmund to win and stretch our run in the league. It is a great chance to show a reaction (after the Cup exit).”

What Tuchel needs to decide is with what team he will field after De Ligt’s injury with fellow central defender Dayot Upamecano still recovering from his injury and Leon Goretzka nursing a broken bone in his hand.

“The loss of Matthijs is very bitter. He will be out for several weeks,” Tuchel said.

“The decision has not yet been taken. We have to take that decision with the players and the doctors. It is still unclear whether Dayot Upamecano and Leon Goretzka are fit enough to start.”

