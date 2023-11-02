MagazineBuy Print

Neymar has ACL surgery in Brazil, recovery expected between six to 12 months

Neymar, Brazil’s all-time leading scorer, was on crutches as he left Estadio Centenario in Montevideo during a FIFA World Cup qualifying game against Uruguay this month.

Published : Nov 02, 2023 22:23 IST , SAO PAULO

AP
Neymar is likely to miss the next Copa America, which will be played in the United States in June.
Neymar is likely to miss the next Copa America, which will be played in the United States in June. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Neymar is likely to miss the next Copa America, which will be played in the United States in June. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Brazil forward Neymar went through ACL and meniscus surgery on Thursday at a hospital in the city of Belo Horizonte, local media reported.

The procedure was performed by national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar.

Neymar’s surgery took four hours, according to website Globo Esporte. The 31-year-old, who is expected to be discharged from the Mater Dei hospital on Saturday, injured his left knee in the first half of Brazil’s 2-0 loss to Uruguay on October 17 in a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match.

The recovery is expected to take between six and 12 months. He is likely to miss the next Copa America, which will be played in the United States in June.

Earlier on Thursday, Neymar posted a picture of his two children on Instagram with the message, “It is all going to work out fine.” Late on Wednesday, Neymar also used his social media channels to show him at the hospital.

ALSO READ: Messi loses MLS Newcomer of the Year Award to Atlanta’s Giakoumakis

Brazil’s all-time leading scorer was on crutches as he left Estadio Centenario in Montevideo. He had clutched his leg in visible pain and was then carted off the field.

Neymar broke Pele’s Brazil scoring record last month with his 78th goal for his country in a World Cup qualifying match against Bolivia. He added his 79th in the same game, which ended in a 5-1 win.

Neymar moved to Saudi Arabia from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth a reported 90 million euros ($98 million).

In March, his season with Paris Saint-Germain ended after he had surgery on his right ankle.

