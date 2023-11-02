MagazineBuy Print

Real Madrid extends Rodrygo’s contract until 2028

The 22-year-old Brazilian has scored 39 goals in 179 appearances for Real and won eight trophies, including two league titles, a Champions League and a Club World Cup.

Published : Nov 02, 2023 22:40 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOT: Real Madrid's Rodrygo in action.
| Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOT: Real Madrid’s Rodrygo in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Real Madrid’s Brazil forward Rodrygo has signed a contract extension until 2028, the La Liga club announced on Thursday.

The 22-year-old joined Real in 2019 from Santos for a reported fee of 45 million euros ($47.77 million) with his original contract running until 2025.

“Real Madrid CF and Rodrygo have agreed a contract extension for the player (Rodrygo), who will remain at the club until 30 June 2028,” Real said in a statement.

READ MORE: Bellingham aims to extend scoring streak as Real Madrid clash against Rayo Vallecano

Rodrygo has scored 39 goals in 179 appearances for Real and won eight trophies, including two league titles, a Champions League and a Club World Cup.

Media reports say the new contract has a reported release clause of one billion euros ($1.06 billion).

The announcement comes two days after fellow Brazilian Vinicius Jr extended his contract at Real until 2027.

