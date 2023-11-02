Real Madrid extends Rodrygo’s contract until 2028

Real Madrid’s Brazil forward Rodrygo has signed a contract extension until 2028, the La Liga club announced on Thursday.

The 22-year-old joined Real in 2019 from Santos for a reported fee of 45 million euros ($47.77 million) with his original contract running until 2025.

“Real Madrid CF and Rodrygo have agreed a contract extension for the player (Rodrygo), who will remain at the club until 30 June 2028,” Real said in a statement.

Rodrygo has scored 39 goals in 179 appearances for Real and won eight trophies, including two league titles, a Champions League and a Club World Cup.

Media reports say the new contract has a reported release clause of one billion euros ($1.06 billion).

The announcement comes two days after fellow Brazilian Vinicius Jr extended his contract at Real until 2027.