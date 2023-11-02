Real Madrid’s Brazil forward Rodrygo has signed a contract extension until 2028, the La Liga club announced on Thursday.
The 22-year-old joined Real in 2019 from Santos for a reported fee of 45 million euros ($47.77 million) with his original contract running until 2025.
“Real Madrid CF and Rodrygo have agreed a contract extension for the player (Rodrygo), who will remain at the club until 30 June 2028,” Real said in a statement.
READ MORE: Bellingham aims to extend scoring streak as Real Madrid clash against Rayo Vallecano
Rodrygo has scored 39 goals in 179 appearances for Real and won eight trophies, including two league titles, a Champions League and a Club World Cup.
Media reports say the new contract has a reported release clause of one billion euros ($1.06 billion).
The announcement comes two days after fellow Brazilian Vinicius Jr extended his contract at Real until 2027.
Latest on Sportstar
- Real Madrid extends Rodrygo’s contract until 2028
- IND vs SL: Shami takes fifer as India obliterates Sri Lanka to register its biggest win in ODI World Cup history
- ISL 2023-24: Full points table after Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC, Islanders climb to second
- IND vs SL, World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka batting coach says, players must ‘learn from mistakes and move forward’ after humiliating loss to India
- Neymar has ACL surgery in Brazil, recovery expected between six to 12 months
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE