MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 final: Predicted lineups; Formations; Team news ahead of ARG v COL

Daniel Munoz would have been the automatic choice at right-back for Colombia but his semifinal red card against Uruguay rules him out for the final, making Santiago Arias a likely candidate to fill that role.

Published : Jul 14, 2024 13:00 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Argentina captain Lionel Messi and Colombia skipper James Rodriguez will be in focus.
Argentina captain Lionel Messi and Colombia skipper James Rodriguez will be in focus. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Argentina captain Lionel Messi and Colombia skipper James Rodriguez will be in focus. | Photo Credit: AFP

Lionel Messi is one win from leading Argentina to a record 16th Copa America title. Colombia will do everything in its power to make sure that doesn’t happen in a matchup that pits the juggernaut against the surging force in the final.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni is not expected to tinker too much with his starting XI. Shaping his team in the 4-4-2 setup, Nahuel Molina and Nicolas Tagliafico will play in the right-back and left-back positions, respectively. Cristian Romero and Lisando Martinez will be the centre-backs.

Rodrigo De Paul and Enzo Fernandez will start in the centre of midfield, with Angel Di Maria and Alexis Mac Allister operating from the flanks. Up front, either Julian Alvarez or Lautaro Martinez will start alongside Lionel Messi. But with Lautaro leading the scoring charts, he might just get the nod ahead of Alvarez in the final.

Nestor Lorenzo, too, is not likely to change too much with his winning combination.

Setting up his team in the 4-3-1-2 formation, Camilo Vargas will start at goal. Davidson Sanchez and Carlos Cuesta will play as the two centre-backs. Daniel Munoz would have been the automatic choice at right-back but his semifinal red card rules him out for the final, making Santiago Arias a likely candidate to fill that role. On the opposite side, Johan Mojica will be a familiar face in the left-back position.

Ricardo Rios and Jefferson Lerma will play as the two holding midfielders. James Rodriguez will play in his preferred No. 10 role, with Luis Diaz on his left and Jhon Arias on his right. Jhon Cordoba will be the lone striker and will play the No. 9 role, although Diaz usually tends him to join and both play as a front two.

Argentina vs Colombia predicted lineups

Argentina (4-4-2): E. Martinez (GK); Tagliafico, L. Martinez, Romero, Molina; Mac Allister, Enzo, De Paul, Di Maria; L. Martinez, Messi (C)

Colombia (4-2-3-1): Vargas (GK); Mojica, Sanchez, Cuesta, S. Arias; Rios, Lerma; Diaz, James (C), J. Rias; Cordoba

Related Topics

Lionel Messi /

Argentina /

Colombia /

Copa America 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 final tactical preview: Where the match could be won or lost
    Aneesh Dey
  2. Euro 2024 Final: Yamal, Mainoo lead the charge with ‘teen spirit’
    Anish Pathiyil
  3. Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 final: Predicted lineups; Formations; Team news ahead of ARG v COL
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spain vs England, Euro 2024 final: Silverware up for grabs for two wizards of youth development, Southgate and de la Fuente
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 final: All-time head-to-head record ahead of ARG v COL final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 final: Predicted lineups; Formations; Team news ahead of ARG v COL
    Team Sportstar
  2. Spain vs England: Key stats, players and numbers you should know ahead of Euro 2024 final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 final tactical preview: Where the match could be won or lost
    Aneesh Dey
  4. Euro 2024 Final: Who is the referee and VAR for the Spain vs England clash?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 final: All-time head-to-head record ahead of ARG v COL final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 final tactical preview: Where the match could be won or lost
    Aneesh Dey
  2. Euro 2024 Final: Yamal, Mainoo lead the charge with ‘teen spirit’
    Anish Pathiyil
  3. Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 final: Predicted lineups; Formations; Team news ahead of ARG v COL
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spain vs England, Euro 2024 final: Silverware up for grabs for two wizards of youth development, Southgate and de la Fuente
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Argentina vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 final: All-time head-to-head record ahead of ARG v COL final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment